Malta’s Dally Sears earned a 71-point qualified bull ride to finish runner-up in the third performance Monday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.

Ohio’s Tyler Manor, who rode right after Sears, won the performance with a 72-point ride.

Utah’s Cooper Jacobs leads the go-round with 83 points. Sears sits sixth in the go-round.

Kimberly’s Wes ZeBarth also competed in the boys cutting Monday night but results were not available.

Sears qualified for the NHSFR with third-place finishes in bull riding and saddle bronc riding at the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo.

He graduated from Raft River High School in May and will attend New Mexico Junior College on a full-ride rodeo scholarship.

For the thrill of it: Malta cowboy Sears set to chase NHSFR adrenaline rush Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Sears performs in saddle bronc riding Tuesday morning.

Here is the performance schedule for the remaining Magic Valley participants.

Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.

Tuesday morning

Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc

Tuesday night

Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding

Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing

Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding

Wednesday morning

Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting

Thursday morning

Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding

Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing

Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding

Thursday night

Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc

Friday morning

Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding

Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting

Friday night

Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling

Saturday morning

Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding

Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting