Malta’s Dally Sears earned a 71-point qualified bull ride to finish runner-up in the third performance Monday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming.
Ohio’s Tyler Manor, who rode right after Sears, won the performance with a 72-point ride.
Utah’s Cooper Jacobs leads the go-round with 83 points. Sears sits sixth in the go-round.
Kimberly’s Wes ZeBarth also competed in the boys cutting Monday night but results were not available.
Sears qualified for the NHSFR with third-place finishes in bull riding and saddle bronc riding at the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo.
He graduated from Raft River High School in May and will attend New Mexico Junior College on a full-ride rodeo scholarship.
Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Sears performs in saddle bronc riding Tuesday morning.
People are also reading…
Here is the performance schedule for the remaining Magic Valley participants.
Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.
Tuesday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc
Tuesday night
- Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding
- Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing
- Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding
Wednesday morning
- Chantry Brackett (Kimberly), girls cutting
Thursday morning
- Tucker Taylor (Jerome), bull riding
- Teely Bott (Rupert), barrel racing
- Britt Wells (Jerome), bareback riding
Thursday night
- Dally Sears (Malta), saddle bronc
Friday morning
- Dally Sears (Malta), bull riding
- Wes ZeBarth (Kimberly), boys cutting
Friday night
- Trey Smith (Gooding), steer wrestling
Saturday morning
- Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding
- Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting