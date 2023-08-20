Idaho cowboy Dirk Tavenner made a “Beer Worthy” run at the Gooding Pro Rodeo. Even better, he added $3,760 to his bankroll.

The Rigby steer wrestler further bolstered his chances for a third straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo by splitting first in Gooding, pushing his season winnings to $94,296 — good for sixth in the world standings. He was the only Idaho champion at the four-day event at Andy James Arena.

Tavenner bulldogged in 3.6 seconds on Thursday night, a time that was matched during Saturday night’s finale by Texas cowboy Don Payne, who is sitting No. 13 in the world as he chases the first NFR qualification of his eight-year career.

The other champions in Gooding this year: Kansas brothers Jess and Ty Pope shared the bareback riding title, pocketing $4,857 apiece; Oklahoma cowboys Jake Clay and Kollin VonAhn won team roping ($3,624 each); New Mexico cowboy Ross Griffin cashed $4,753 for the top score in saddle bronc riding; Utah cowgirls Addy Hill and Braylee Shepherd both clocked 1.9 seconds in breakaway roping to share first place ($5,478 each); Louisiana cowboy Shane Hanchey, ranked third in the world, split first in tie-down roping with Texas cowboy Cash Hooper ($5,132 each); Oklahoma cowgirl Dona Kay Rule won the $5,195 first-place check in barrel racing; and Texas bull rider Jeff Askey claimed the week’s biggest paycheck ($5,945) for an 88.5-point showing on Wednesday night that held up through the week.

World No. 1 Stetson Wright, the Utah cowboy with seven championships to his name, added $3,835 to his season winnings by splitting second in saddle bronc. He rode in Gooding on Friday night.

Blackfoot’s Sue Smith (barrel racing) and Wendell’s Cody Craig (tie-down roping) hit the pay window after third-place finishes. Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy Mason Clements won $916 for sixth place in bareback riding and New Plymouth’s Roscoe Jarboe took seventh in bull riding for $793.