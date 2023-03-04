NAMPA — One takeaway from the 1AD2 final at the Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships: Richfield doesn't quit.

Luke Dalton had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jamen Fuchs tallied 11 as the Tigers took the game to the final seconds but couldn't beat the buzzer in a 59-57 loss to Kendrick on Saturday morning at the Ford Idaho Center.

"They battled back and even took the lead. What does that say about them and their mental toughness, those kids played hard," Richfield head coach Chris Taber told the Times-News. "And for them to battle back like that, it's pretty incredible. Once you get 12 points down, you could put your tail between your legs, but these guys aren't going to quit."

Other teams from the Magic Valley faced similar situations on the final day of the season:

In the 4A consolation championship, Twin Falls avenged its district title loss to Minico with a 32-30 win. Will Preucil led the Bruins with with 14 points and five steals. JT Garza led Minico with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Buhl was led by Tate Trevino's 25 points and five rebounds and Kyler Kelly's 13 points, but the Indians struggled to pick up pace after Fruitland found a big second-quarter push. The Grizzlies won, 67-51, to claim the 3A consolation championship.

Castleford struggled in the 1AD1 third-place game against Grace, losing 50-38. Ethan Roland led the Wolves with 15 points and nine rebounds.

In the 1AD1 consolation final, Carey's Carsn Perkes dropped 37 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but Potlatch hung on for a 69-58 victory.

Richfield trailed by 12 points at the start of the third quarter. But in the matter of four minutes, the Tigers trimmed Kendrick's lead to a mere three.

The battle came down to the fourth quarter. Hudsun Lucero found a few big steals in the opening minutes to help shift momentum, as Dalton and Clay Kent knocked down their shots to begin the scrabble to the finish.

The score was tied 54-apiece with 1:54 left. Kendrick found two quick drives to bring it to 59 points, but Fuchs answered with a 3-pointer to keep Richfield alive with 53 seconds left.

However, Richfield couldn't find the final shot.

"Sometimes you lose the battle even when you fight hard, but I'm proud of what these guys accomplished this year," Taber said.

Richfield hadn't played in a state championship game since 2000. The Tigers won two overtime games in a tough district battle, and went on to win the Sawtooth Conference district title after opening the season on a 12-game winning streak.

Taber added, "We are going to miss these seniors."