MERIDIAN — The Kimberly Bulldogs kicked off the 2023 Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships for District 4 on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs took the court looking to cut down Sugar-Salem's 11-game winning streak and seeking to defend their state title.

But Kimberly's inexperience showed from the start, and Sugar-Salem took advantage en route to a 57-42 win in the first round of the 3A tournament.

“Our start showed some players with inexperience. We were a little bit wide-eyed, and we didn't start off how we wanted, but they started to respond in the second half,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey told the Times-News.

Multiple teams from the Magic Valley appeared to struggle with inexperience throughout the day. Richfield and Castleford were the only teams to advance to the semifinal round.

Castleford had another tough battle with Carey in a game that went to overtime. Ethan Roland, who finished with 18 points, found the final basket with seconds remaining to give the Wolves a 51-49 victory in the 1AD1 tourney.

Jayme Ramos tallied 14 points for the Wolves, including three 3-pointers. Carey put up a tremendous effort. Conner Simpson, who finished with 14 points, aided the Panthers in advancing to overtime. Carsn Perkes finished with 12 points, even after being injured in the third quarter. He sat out until late in the fourth.

Richfield showcased why its carrying the No. 1 seed in 1AD2, steamrolling Clark Fork 67-38. Luke Dalton led the Tigers with 22 points, followed by Jamen Fuchs with 14 points. Kobyn Benzeval added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kimberly began to shake off the nerves in the second quarter. Jakob Cummins, who finished with 13 points, knocked down a 3-pointer and then fed Kasen Hammond for a 3-pointer to boost the Bulldogs' comeback bid.

“We started doing the things we expected, that's who we are,” Garey said.

But Sugar-Salem's defense weathered the rush for a 31-14 halftime lead.

Garey added, “Sugar-Salem was so athletic and when we got into the paint it was hard to get a shot off.”

Now, Kimberly looks to make a run at the consolation round opening against Fruitland on Friday.

“Our goal now is to go 2-0 from here. We feel like we played the best team, and going forward we are looking to bring home a trophy,” Garey said.

Minico opened the afternoon for District 4 and had Blackfoot scrabbling throughout the game. But, with a late fourth-quarter push Blackfoot advanced with a 54-46 win.

The Spartans controlled the first quarter. Ryker Stimpson, who finished with 11 points, came out strong, knocking back two 3-pointers in the first minutes of the game, as Minico pulled ahead 13-7.

Blackfoot began chipping away in a game that featured four ties. However, Minico never let up. Carson Wayment, who finished with 10 points, tied the score at 39-all at the third-quarter buzzer.

Minico struggled finishing shots late in the fourth, allowing Blackfoot to pull away.

At a glance Friday's Schedule 4A (Rocky Mountain, Meridian) Consolation — No. 6 Minico vs. Bishop Kelly, noon Consolation — No. 5 Twin Falls vs. Lakeland, 2 p.m. 3A (Meridian High School) Consolation — No. 7 Kimberly vs. No. 6 Fruitland, noon Consolation — No. 8 Buhl vs. No. 5 Homedale, 2 p.m. 2A (Capital High School, Boise) Consolation — No. 8 Declo vs. Ririe, 2 p.m. 1A D1 (Vallivue High School, Caldwell) Semifinals — No 4. Castleford vs. No. 1 Lapwai, 7 p.m. Consolation — No. 5 Carey vs. Liberty Charter, 2 p.m. 1A D2 (Caldwell High School) Semifinals — No. 1 Richfield vs. No. 4 Watersprings, 2 p.m.