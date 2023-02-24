Minico is closing in on a successful defense of its 4A boys title at the 2023 Idaho High School Wrestling State Championships.

The Spartans advanced six of their 10 semifinalists to Saturday’s final round — including 220-pounder Garrett Vail, the team’s lone returning state champion — to build a 37.5-point lead over second-place Caldwell after Friday’s action at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Joining Vail in the championship finals for Minico: Mikael Teague (98 pounds), Jose Contreras (126), Joseph Terry (138), Paxton Twiss (160) and Preston Sonner-Cranney (195).

The top-seeded Vail, who has lost just once this season, has won all three of his state matches by pinfall — including Friday’s semifinal against Zayne Ruiz of Twin Falls. He’ll face a surprising opponent on Saturday afternoon in Mountain Home’s Demetri Smith, who upset the No. 2 seed in the semis.

Contreras won 4-2 against Jerome’s Kaiden Rubash in an all-Magic Valley semifinal matchup, while Sonner-Cranney also won for the third time by fall to set up an all-Magic Valley final against Jerome’s Gavin Williamson.

The eight-county region is guaranteed at least one other state champion: Buhl’s Taylor Hood and Filer’s Alice Smith will clash in the 114 girls final. Three other Magic Valley girls who reached the semifinals — Canyon Ridge’s Riana Walter (165) and Kihnamy Walter (235) and Filer’s Gabby Shaddy (185) — will seek to wrestleback for third place in their respective divisions on Saturday.

In all, 15 Magic Valley wrestlers reached the championship finals — including four boys from Buhl: No. 1 seed Julian Ruiz (126), undefeated teammates Riley Brunson (145) and Jayce Bower (160), and Bowen Brunson (132).

The Indians, with 194 points heading into Saturday, appear unlikely to catch South Fremont, with 252, for the 3A team title but have all but guaranteed themselves of a top-3 finish.

Two other No. 1 seeds from the Magic Valley — Gooding’s Kayd Craig at 152 in 3A and Declo’s Wallace Durfee at 126 in 2A — also will wrestle for state titles on Saturday.

Other semifinalists from the Magic Valley:

4A –

Minico’s Greyson Molina (106), Andre Valero (113), Kyson Anderson (170) and Spencer Pease (182), Burley’s Tristan Vega (113), Canyon Ridge’s Sean Hall (120), Tanner Eldredge (152) and Caleb Somers (160), Jerome’s Levi Lockett (170) and Twin Falls’ James Noorlander (182) and Christian Janis (285).

3A –

Buhl’s Koy Orr (120) and Ryder Sheen (160), and Gooding’s Cole Anderson (170).

Durfee was the lone wrestler from the Magic Valley to reach the 2A semifinals.

The championship round is scheduled for 2 p.m. following the Parade of Champions.