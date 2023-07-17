Postseason baseball is here.
Eight American Legion teams from the Magic Valley and several from eastern Idaho converge on Twin Falls starting Tuesday for the 2023 Idaho Area C Single A District Tournament.
Here are three storylines to follow when the action begins Tuesday morning.
Buhl’s ballersThe Tribe enter districts as the Magic Valley’s hottest team. Twenty-one straight wins and haven’t lost since May 31.
Buhl employs a veteran-filled roster with Dawson Community College signee Damian Craner and NCAA Division III’s Chase Rose.
Chase Rose spent his freshman year of college at NCAA Division III Medaille University. Now, he's back helping a Buhl squad amid an 18-game winning streak.
The youth also helps with slugging from rising junior Remington Higley and others.
Higley is batting .474 with and 21 RBIs, tops on the team. Not to mention, he has nailed three homers to tie his high school season mark
These guys should be one of the favorites this week, seeking revenge after a runner-up finish to the Pocatello Razorbacks in 2022.
Storm searchingMinico marches into the Area C District Tournament seeking a repeat at the A state title.
The Storm know how to win, which is why their 24 wins are the most in the Magic Valley. Minico used its high-powered offense to roll through its regular season, allowing five losses. The Storm managed an 11-game win streak in June and lost twice in July.
Don’t forget, these guys also finished runner-up at the 2022 Northwest A Regional Tournament.
Look for depth throughout the offense as anyone can cause damage at the plate.
Pitching puzzle
Twin Falls Hawks coach Tyler Mildenberg understands his team’s strengths.
“We are always gonna hit,” Mildenberg told the Times-News last week. “We are always gonna score runs. I know that.”
From ax-chopping celebrations to postgame ice bucket showers, the Twin Falls Hawks are finding ways to enjoy the grind of summer ball while maintaining a 15-3 mark.
The stats back that up with a 15-3 mark and an offensive average of 10.5 runs a game. The Hawks allow 6.5 average runs a game and Mildenberg said pitching was the team’s “crutch” during the spring.
Will the improvement pay off at districts?
“We’re gonna have fresh pitching,” he said. “We are gonna have our guys ready to bang out there. We’re gonna have to play some really, really good defense if we want to beat those top teams, too.”
Adam Engel is the sports editor at the Times-News. He can be reached via phone at 208-735-3288, via Adam.Engel@magicvalley.com or via Twitter @AdamEngel9.