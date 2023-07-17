Postseason baseball is here.

Eight American Legion teams from the Magic Valley and several from eastern Idaho converge on Twin Falls starting Tuesday for the 2023 Idaho Area C Single A District Tournament.

Here are three storylines to follow when the action begins Tuesday morning.

Buhl’s ballersThe Tribe enter districts as the Magic Valley’s hottest team. Twenty-one straight wins and haven’t lost since May 31.

Buhl employs a veteran-filled roster with Dawson Community College signee Damian Craner and NCAA Division III’s Chase Rose.

The youth also helps with slugging from rising junior Remington Higley and others.

These guys should be one of the favorites this week, seeking revenge after a runner-up finish to the Pocatello Razorbacks in 2022.

Storm searchingMinico marches into the Area C District Tournament seeking a repeat at the A state title.

The Storm know how to win, which is why their 24 wins are the most in the Magic Valley. Minico used its high-powered offense to roll through its regular season, allowing five losses. The Storm managed an 11-game win streak in June and lost twice in July.

Don’t forget, these guys also finished runner-up at the 2022 Northwest A Regional Tournament.

Look for depth throughout the offense as anyone can cause damage at the plate.

Pitching puzzle

Twin Falls Hawks coach Tyler Mildenberg understands his team’s strengths.

“We are always gonna hit,” Mildenberg told the Times-News last week. “We are always gonna score runs. I know that.”

Hawks hangin' loose: Twin Falls enters postseason with confidence, relaxed vibe From ax-chopping celebrations to postgame ice bucket showers, the Twin Falls Hawks are finding ways to enjoy the grind of summer ball while maintaining a 15-3 mark.

The stats back that up with a 15-3 mark and an offensive average of 10.5 runs a game. The Hawks allow 6.5 average runs a game and Mildenberg said pitching was the team’s “crutch” during the spring.

Will the improvement pay off at districts?

“We’re gonna have fresh pitching,” he said. “We are gonna have our guys ready to bang out there. We’re gonna have to play some really, really good defense if we want to beat those top teams, too.”

Tuesday's games Legion Baseball Area C District A games. Tuesday: (Magic Valley Teams in Bold) At Twin Falls High School. 9 a.m., Central No. 1, Idaho Falls Bruins vs. West No. 5 Twin Falls Cowboys Red

Noon, West No. 4, Wendell vs. East No. 2 Idaho Falls JNS

vs. East No. 2 Idaho Falls JNS 3 p.m., East No. 1 Twin Falls Cowboys Royal vs. Central No. 6 Marsh Valley/Malad

vs. Central No. 6 Marsh Valley/Malad 6 p.m., Central No. 4 Blackfoot 18U vs. West No. 3 Gooding At Canyon Ridge High School 9 a.m., East No. 3 Pocatello Rebels vs. Central No. 3 Pocatello Razorbacks

Noon, West No. 2 Twin Falls Red Hawks vs. Central No. 5 Burley

vs. Central No. 5 3: p.m., East No. 4 Blackfoot 16U vs. Central No. 2 Minico

6:00 p.m., Central No. 7 Marsh Valley/Malad vs. West No. 1 Buhl