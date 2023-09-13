Through Sept. 9
ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $374,309; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, $141,430; 3, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $130,996; 4, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK, $118,342; 5, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $109,336.
BAREBACK RIDING: 1, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $237,546; 2, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $158,785; 3, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, $154,477; 4, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $148,120; 5, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $143,945; 6, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $134,665; 7, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, $130,909; 8, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, WY, $127,010; 9, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK, $125,133; 10, Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, $115,623; 11, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $114,961; 12, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $111,740; 13, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, MT, $111,688; 14, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, $98,069; 15, Cole Franks, Clarendon, TX, $95,641.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $228,727; 2, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $224,716; 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $210,866; 4, Kade Bruno, Challis, $186,102; 5, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $149,658; 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $147,546; 7, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $136,576; 8, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $136,430; 9, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, $128,361; 10, Damian Brennan, Australia, $123,831; 11, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $120,470; 12, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, $119,269; 13, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $118,861; 14, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, LA, $118,305; 15, Q Taylor, Casper, WY, $114,361.
BULL RIDING: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $276,213; 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $213,042; 3, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $209,676; 4, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, $174,489; 5, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, $168,598; 6, T Parker, Winnie, TX, $148,316; 7, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $145,695; 8, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $142,739; 9, Hayes Weight, Goshen, UT, $139,499;10, Creek Young, Rogersville, MO, $136,128; 11, Cody Teel, Kountze, TX, $135,024; 12, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $134,039; 13, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, $131,446; 14, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, $123,246; 15, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, FL, $120,759.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, $185,888; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $145,543; 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $134,650; 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $117,970; 5, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $113,655; 6, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $112,910; 7, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, $104,585; 8, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, $104,185; 9, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $98,904; 10, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, $98,805; 11, Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $96,132; 12, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $95,729; 13, Don Payne, Stephenville, TX, $81,412; 14, Nick Guy, Sparta, WI, $79,186; 15, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $74,837.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, TX, $272,841; 2, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $192,404; 3, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $163,210; 4, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $152,740; 5, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $139,500; 6, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $116,968; 7, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $115,637; 8, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $113,737; 9, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $112,537; 10, Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, $111,985; 11, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $110,683; 12, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $107,596; 13, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $101,010; 14, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, LA, $99,659; 15, Luke Potter, Plant City, FL, $97,334.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $156,703; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $143,206; 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $137,387; 4, Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX, $132,091; 5, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $121,832; 6, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX, $118,706; 7, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $114,765; 8, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ, $109,919; 9, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $100,898; 10, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK, $94,605; 11, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $91,657; 12, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $88,098; 13, Dawson Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, $87,559; 14, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $87,468; 15, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $85,916.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Junior Nunes Nogueira, Brazil, $156,703; 2, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $140,318; 3, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $137,387; 4, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $121,832; 5, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $118,706; 6, Colter Todd, Willcox, AZ, $116,065; 7, Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX, $114,765; 8, Paul Eaves, Lonedell, MO, $110,270; 9, Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM, $94,605; 10, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $89,787; 11, Cole Curry, Liberty, MS, $88,681; 12, Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, $87,559; 13, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $85,916; 14, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $84,327; 15, Coleby Payne, Stephenville, TX, $82,163.
BARREL RACING: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $246,883; 2, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX, $160,523; 3, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $130,029; 4, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $122,793; 5, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, AR, $121,807; 6, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $116,256; 7, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK, $110,754; 8, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, $109,983; 9, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $105,148; 10, Sissy Winn, Chapman, TX, $102,451; 11, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $102,104; 12, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, $97,392; 13, Summer Kosel, Glenham, SD, $96,354; 14, Paige Jones, Wayne, OK, $95,605; 15, Stevi Hillman, Granbury, T, $92,964.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1, Hali Williams, Comanche, TX, $145,797; 2, Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, TX, $133,242; 3, Sarah Angelone, Lipan, TX, $114,047; 4, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, $112,981; 5, Taylor Munsell, Alva, OK, $98,402; 6, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, $94,726; 7, Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, $87,313; 8, Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $85,703; 9, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, $82,816; 10, Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, SD, $76,329; 11, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $75,736; 12, Bradi Good, Abilene, TX, $69,749; 13, Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, $68,247. 14, Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, $64,077; 15, Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $63,220.