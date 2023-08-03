Jeff Reinert isn’t done assembling his 2023-24 roster.

Reinert, the College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball coach, signed center Brandon Oloumou, the school announced via a press release on Thursday.

Oloumou, at 6-foot-10, becomes the Golden Eagles’ eighth incoming player after the squad sent seven to four-year schools.

Oloumou, a Bahamas native, attended the Menaul School in New Mexico and also finished a year at Victory Rock Prep in Florida.

“Brandon is an extremely high character young man,” Reinert said in the release. “He is a winner who will bring good habits and a great work ethic to our program. His physical size, length and athleticism allow him to control the game on both ends of the court. His best basketball is ahead of him and we are excited to help him reach his full potential."

Oloumou led the Menaul School to a 2022 2A state championship and also won the high jump state championship.

CSI returns four players from the 2022-23 squad that finished at the nation’s No. 1 spot and logged an undefeated regular season.

Britton Berrett, Kasen Carpenter, Sam Phipps and Asim Jones return while several new faces hit Twin Falls.

Incoming Golden Eagles Incoming Golden Eagles Alan Kane, Hagerstown Community College, 6-foot-2, combo guard

Jordan Hamilton, Three Rivers College, 6-foot-3, guard

Jaylon Johnson, Concordia University Texas, 5-foot-11, guard

Walker Timme, McNeese State University, 6-foot-7, forward

Cassius Carmichael, Glendale Community College, 6-foot-5, wing

Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate Academy (South Carolina), 6-foot-10 center/forward

Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge High School, 6-foot-7, center

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.