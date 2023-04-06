TWIN FALLS — There hasn't been much variety to the winners of the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week awards so far this season.

Josh Trentadue and Gracie Walters have just been that good.

The pitching aces have set the tone for their respective teams, with Trentadue posting a sub-1 ERA for the Golden Eagles baseball squad and Walters striking out 11.5 batters per seven innings for the CSI softballers.

“It has been awesome. I set a goal for myself to win an award like that this year, and to win is pretty cool,” said Trentadue, who earned the SWAC’s weekly honor for the third time after striking out 13 and giving up just a single hit in seven shutout innings against Colorado Northwestern Community College in his last start.

“I have been lucky enough to have some good teammates and some good work behind me. I appreciate that.”

Walters has won the award three times, too, most recently after two outstanding games against Utah State University Eastern, when she notched 25 strikeouts over 14 innings.

“Personally, it’s really awesome, because I have a redshirt year and wasn’t able to pitch last year (due to an injury),” Walters told the Times-News. “So, being able to come out strong and do as good as I’m doing, it means I’m doing good for my team.”

Walters, a Nampa native, was a varsity pitcher for four years at Ridgevue High School. She finished her junior year with 179 strikeouts. Even though her senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she won Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year during the 2019-20 season.

And after sitting out her first season at CSI due to an injury, Walters has been a force. She boasts a 2.46 ERA to go along with a 7-1 record and 97 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

“For me, it is more mentality. My confidence is my biggest strength and coming off an injury, it’s all mentality," Walters said. “If I’m not in the right mindset, then I’m not doing good and performing for my team.”

She added, “I’m a competitor, and I think being a competitor on the team motivates my teammates.”

Trentadue, a sophomore lefty from Richmond, Virginia, remembers pitching since he was 8 years old, including two years of junior varsity at Godwin High School.

But during his junior year, Trentadue became a varsity reliever as the Eagles made a run for the national championship during a 23-3 season. His senior year was also interrupted by the pandemic.

After coming to CSI, Trentadue has worked to grow as a pitcher to stay consistent and find success.

“Recently, I have been able to go deep into games and give my team a chance to win, keeping the runs low,” Trentadue said. "That's kind of my main goal every time, keep it below two or three and give the offense a chance to pull ahead.”

His season stats are proof he’s doing that, and more. Trentadue is 5-1 with an 0.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.

How have the pitchers benefited from their experience at CSI?

“My experience has been awesome, everyone has the mentality that they want to win,” Trentadue said. “Everyone is a competitor, it’s a good environment to be around, it’s fun to play when everyone around you wants to win.”

Walters added, “I have loved CSI. Personally, I haven’t been able to play as much due to injuries, but this program has had my back through it all. It’s a great program and family.”

The Golden Eagles are nearing the final stretch of Scenic West play. Both teams have fought against the weather and a solid lineup of competition around the conference.

“My biggest goal this year is to not just win a region title but a national title,” Walters said. “And being able to succeed the way I have, it’s awesome for me, but I’m doing it for my team.”

The CSI baseball team (20-8 overall, 4-8 SWAC) plays its next eight games against Utah State University Eastern (7-17, 3-9), a four-game weekend series in Price, Utah, and then four games in Twin Falls beginning Monday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles haven’t played USU Eastern this season due to weather postponing an earlier matchup but have a 25-5 edge in the all-time series.

How will Trentadue approach his turn on the mound?

“Just really attacking the batters, making them put the ball into play and see if they can beat me,” he said.

The CSI softball team (25-12, 13-7), meanwhile, has four games this weekend in Utah against Snow College (16-11, 8-8).

What will give Walters the edge in the circle?

“We have already played them. I threw a shutout against them the first game. And what I did is I owned every at-bat,” she said. “If I go out there and battle each at-bat and win every pitch, then I’ll be fine just like last time.”

In that previous matchup, on March 27, Walters recorded nine strikeouts while giving up only five hits to complement CSI’s offensive attack in a 9-0 victory.

At a glance The CSI baseball and softball teams will on the road this weekend to continue Scenic West Athletic Conference play. BASEBALL: At Utah State University Eastern for a four-game series (Friday, noon and 2 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). The two teams then come to Twin Falls to make up four games postponed earlier this season (Monday, noon and 2 p.m. and Tuesday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). SOFTBALL: At Snow College for a four-game series (Friday, 1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.).