The College of Southern Idaho softball team used a home-run barrage to sweep a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Utah State University Eastern on Friday.

Gracie Tentinger, Tessa Hokanson and Saige Nielsen all homered in the first game, an 8-0 victory, and Kenzee Hale hit a tiebreaking three-run shot in the sixth inning of the second game as the Golden Eagles rallied for a 9-6 win at First Federal Field in Twin Falls.

CSI (36-16 overall, 22-11 SWAC) trailed 6-1 in the nightcap before Rachael Brown, Nielsen and Markessa Jensen smacked back-to-back-to-back solo homers to close to the deficit to two runs. An inning later, Brown homered again to tie the score and set the stage for Hale’s heroics.

Tentinger’s solo homer in the opener was her 32nd of the season, tied with Northeastern’s Ayva McComas for the NJCAA lead.

Gracie Walters (12-1) picked up the win in the first game, striking out 13 and allowing just one hit and walking two. Brooke Merrill (7-2) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win in the second game

The two teams finish their weekend series with another twinbill on Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.), the final home games for the Golden Eagles. CSI completes its regular season next weekend at Colorado Northwestern Community College.