The 4A Great Basin Conference opens its baseball and softball district tournaments this week, culminating with championship games on May 11.

What are the seedings? What’s the schedule? Who are the teams to beat?

Baseball

The tourney's play-in game starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Burley High School between No. 6-seeded Canyon Ridge (5-11) against No. 7 Jerome (2-16), who split two games to close out the regular season

Gavin Aho leads Riverhawks with a .351 batting average and 12 RBIs, while Tucker Volkers fronts the Tigers with a .333 average and 10 RBIs.

Burley (11-11), which holds the No. 3 seed, will play the Canyon Ridge-Jerome winner immediately following the play-in game, likely around 5:45 p.m.

The Bobcats' picked up a five-game winning streak during the middle of the season to elevate their conference standings before falling to Twin Falls. They swept Canyon Ridge and Jerome during the regular season.

Burley often relies on Bronson Brookins from the mound. He carries 65 strikeouts and was nominated as an IdahoSports.com Primetime Pitcher when he threw five innings with nine strikeouts in a 13-0 shutout against Jerome.

Also Thursday, No. 4 Wood River (12-10) hosts No. 5 Mountain Home (9-10-2) at 3:30 p.m. The Wolverines split most of their series throughout the season, which began against defending state champion Bishop Kelly and ended with a doubleheader against Mountain Home.

Wood River's Clayton Elsbree was nominated for IdahoSports.com's Heavy Hitters after led the Wolverines to a 4-0 finish at the Buhl Midseason Classic, highlighted by a 3-for-3 showing with a homer, double and six RBIs against American Falls.

Dawson Speth (.437) and Rabbit Buxton (.411) lead the Wolverines at the plate. Mountain Home's Zander Friberg (.390) and Rodney (Tre) Morse (.362) have the top averages on their team.

Meanwhile, Twin Falls (18-6) has the No. 1 seed following an undefeated 12-game run through the conference. The Bruins will open at home Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Wood River-Mountain Home winner.

Twin Falls played a heavy schedule, battling against multiple 5A schools before entering conference play. The Bruins swung past Highland, a top team in District 5-6, and Rocky Mountain, a Southern Idaho Conference contender.

They struggled during a three-game series against 5A Mountain View but avoided a sweep by salvaging the finale.

Twin Falls has a deep batting lineup, with Wyatt Solosabal and Bryce Mahlke setting the tone from the top with batting averages of .500 and .480, respectively.

Nolan Hardesty leads the Bruins from the mound. He is ranked first in Idaho with 96 strikeouts and received two nominations for IdahoSports.com's Primetime Pitchers.

Minico (12-9) secured the No. 2 spot, with homefield advantage, and will play at noon on Saturday in its district opener.

The Spartans battled through a tough regular season, including a split against 5A District 5-6 Conference leader Thunder Ridge, and carried an eight-game winning streak in conference play before falling to Wood River and then Twin Falls.

Owen Pavkov (.383) and Stockton Chandler (.333) carry the top batting averages for Minico.

The championship game is May 11, hosted by the highest seeded team. The winner will advance to state.

Softball

A 3 p.m. Thursday play-in game at Burley between No. 6 Minico (5-13) and No. 7 Mountain Home (0-18) will open the district tourney.

Averie Page leads the Spartans with a .575 batting average and 18 RBIs.

As in the baseball tourney, No. 3 Burley (11-9-1) will immediately face the winner, likely around 5:45 p.m.

The Bobcats picked up pace in the middle of the season, riding a five-game winning streak. And they closed the regular schedule with a series split against No. 1-seeded Twin Falls.

Kaymbri Beck (.491) and Halli Vaughn (.419) are Burley's offensive leaders. Vaughn also leads the Bobcats with 30 RBIs, plus she ranks 11th in 4A with 62 strikeouts from the pitching circle.

Also Thursday, No. 4 Canyon Ridge (8-12) hosts No. 5 Wood River (9-12) for a 5 p.m. contest that will feature two of 4A's top pitchers: The Wolverines' Makinzie Nelson is ranked second in 4A with 136 strikeouts, while the Riverhawks' Bailey Sligar is fifth with 90.

But neither team is weak, offensively. Canyon Ridge's Elsie Summerfield has the highest average in 4A, at .712, and Nelson is second at .619.

The Bruins (14-10) grabbed the No. 1 spot, with homefield advantage, and will play Saturday at noon against the Canyon Ridge-Wood River winner.

Twin Falls rode a nine-game winning streak at one point this season before dropping a pair of games against Pocatello. The Bruins quickly bounced back with four straight wins before splitting their final series against Burley.

Sydney McMurdie leads from the circle. She is ranked fourth in 4A with 98 strikeouts. She also holds the team's highest batting average at .458, to go with 30 RBIs.

Jerome (13-6) secured the No. 2 seed and will play at noon on Saturday on their home field. The Tigers, who are riding a six-game winning streak into the tourney, lost only twice in conference games, both against Twin Falls.

4A Great Basin district tournament at a glance BASEBALL Thursday's games Play-in: Canyon Ridge vs. Jerome at Burley HS, 3 p.m. Game 1: Mountain Home at Wood River, 3:30 p.m. Game 2: Play-in winner at Burley, 5:45 p.m. Saturday's games: Game 3: Game 1 winner at Twin Falls, 1 p.m. Game 4: Game 2 winner at Minico, TBD Thursday, May 11 Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at highest seed, TBD (winner to state) Consolation All games at higher seeds. The bracket is single elimination, with games on May 10-12. The winner advances to state. SOFTBALL Thursday's games Play-in: Minico vs. Mountain Home at Burley HS, 3 p.m. Game 1: Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 5 p.m. Game 2: Play-in winner vs Burley, 5:45 p.m. Saturday's games Game 3: Game 1 winner at Twin Falls, noon Game 4: Game 2 winner at Jerome, noon Thursday, May 11 Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at highest seed, TBD (winner to state) Consolation All games at higher seeds. The bracket is single elimination, with games on May 10-12. The winner advances to state.