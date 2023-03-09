The Dirty Rotten Buckers bronc futurity returned last year in Idaho following a brief disappearance during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few hundred rodeo fans showed up at the Wilder ranch of co-owners Gene and Amanda King, set up their own chairs in a grassy area and watched some of pro rodeo’s youngest cowboys match skills against up-and-coming bucking horses that stock contractors hauled from near and far.

“It kind of had a backyard arena feel to it,” Amanda King told the Times-News on Wednesday.

It’ll feel a whole lot different this year.

The futurity with the funky name will take center stage in May at Andy James Arena at the Gooding County Fairgrounds with enough added money — $10,000 for the cowboys and $10,000 for the stock contractors — and enough room in the grandstands — for about 3,500 fans — to draw a crowd.

“The goal is to build this up …” Gene King said, trailing off.

His wife picked up his thought, “It’s gonna be one of the highest-paying futurities in the bucking horse industry.”

Gene added, “It will be. It’s not yet, but it will be.”

The futurity founded by Bobby Marriott, the pickup man of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo fame and a former Idaho prep saddle bronc riding champion, and later purchased by the Kings and Jeremy and Marlia Gordon, already has nearly 20 years of history in its back pocket.

In fact, Gene King is a two-time winner as a stock contractor, most recently in 2017, when the futurity was hosted annually in Peoa, Utah, and he’s determined to build on the event’s tradition of providing opportunities for fellow stock contractors to test the abilities of their most promising young bucking horses while also paying out enough in prize money to attract saddle bronc riders of all experience.

The chance to compete in Gooding’s renowned arena will only help.

“They wanted to get this out there in front of the public,” Don Gill, the fair and rodeo manager in Gooding, told the Times-News.

He gave a laugh and added, “Everyone loves Gooding. It’s hard to explain — until you come to it.”

The event is a win for Gooding Pro Rodeo, too, adding another springtime date to a calendar that also includes high school events and barrel racing competitions. The annual PRCA rodeo — which has won Large Rodeo of the Year for the Wilderness Circuit and the Justin Boots Footing Award for three straight years — comes in mid-August.

Dirty Rotten Buckers will go off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are on sale online at www.GoodingProRodeo.com.

There’s been “a lot of interest” so far from contractors, Gene King told the Times-News, while Gill expects to see stock “from Canada to Texas” with the potential to become elite buckers on the pro circuit.

The cowboys will come, too, said Mitch Pollock, a PRCA saddle bronc rider who lives in Twin Falls.

“It’s nice to know that most of the horses at this futurity are going to be proven, so it’s nice and reassuring that you know you have a chance,” Pollock said in a Gooding Pro Rodeo news release. “They put up quite a bit of money, so that’s nice. I don’t know another futurity that pays their bronc riders like this.”

Then there’s this: Who wouldn’t want to ride at an event called Dirty Rotten Buckers, anyway?

“That’s one of the reasons we bought it, too, the name,” Amanda King said. “It’s kind of a catchy name. You read it, you kind of have to read it twice.”

There’s even a merchandise line of hoodies and hats, all emblazoned with the name.

“It’s gonna be fun to watch up-and-coming cowboys and up-and-coming bucking horses,” said Gene King, whose King Rodeo Company will be among the stock contractors for the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, with 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday at the Eldon Evans Expo Center.

“Buy your tickets now,” he said, and added with a chuckle, “And your hoodie, too.”

Bulls, broncs and barrels

It’s March, and far too early to be looking ahead to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But what fun is that? Three Idaho cowboys are in position as of Wednesday — led by Kade Bruno, the Challis saddle bronc rider who made his first NFR last year. He’s sitting fourth in the world standings with $34,023, the most of any Idaho contestant so far. Caldwell’s Jacob Lees, who is seeking his first trip to Las Vegas, is fourth in bareback riding at $33,511, and Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings

, who won four rounds last year in his national finals debut, is 14th in bull riding at $29,195.

The Twin Falls County Fair will host a coronation party and fundraiser on March 18 for

Miss Rodeo Idaho Lydia Rose Miller, a former ambassador for the Magic Valley Stampede in Filer. The 22-year-old daughter of David and Erin Miller of Buhl is the first Miss Rodeo Idaho from the Magic Valley in more than a decade. Tickets for the coronation party, which will include dinner, a no-host bar, live music, and silent and live auctions, are available online at

.

The

Idaho High School Rodeo Association

, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state, returns to action in April. The Magic Valley is broken across Districts 5 and 6. The spring openers: District 5 on April 14-15 in Jerome and District 6 on April 7-8 in Filer.