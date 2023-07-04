Now pitching for Portland State, Gracie Walters.

The ace of the College of Southern Idaho pitching staff last season, and one of two Golden Eagles to earn NJCAA Division I All-American honors after the program’s second straight World Series appearance, Walters on Tuesday announced her commitment to join the Vikings of the Big Sky Conference via Twitter.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to play D1 softball at Portland State University,” Walters wrote. “Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me along the way. All part of God’s plan.”

During her sophomore season at CSI, Walters posted an 18-2 record with a 2.60 ERA and struck out 168 batters in 124 innings as the Golden Eagles won the Region 18 championship. She recorded double-digit strikeouts seven times, including a career-high 14 in two games.

Walters is the third CSI player to sign with an NCAA Division I program for next season, joining Brooke Merrill (Weber State) and Rachael Brown (Utah Valley). The Golden Eagles’ other NJCAA All-American, Gracie Tentinger, who cranked 38 home runs — tops in the nation — and drove in 106 runs — second nationally — remains unsigned.

CSI has announced two recruits for the 2023-24 season: Eva Stoddard, a two-way star from Bountiful in Utah who hit .374 and posted a 1.93 ERA to earn 5A Player of the Year honors from The Deseret News, and Alaska prep standout Mariah Schauwecker, who batted .397 and pitched to a 2.01 ERA while leading Juneau-Douglas to its second state title in three seasons.

Men’s basketball: LaCount, Hawkes go to next level

The CSI men’s basketball program is sending two more players to the next level.

Ga'Khari LaCount and Garrett Hawkes, who played key roles off the bench for a Golden Eagles team that finished undefeated in the regular season, have signed letters of intent: LaCount is heading to NCAA Division II Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, and Hawkes will suit up for NAIA Eastern Oregon University.

They join five former teammates who are going to college basketball’s highest level for next season: Rob Whaley (UNLV), Nate Meithof (Oregon State), Isaiah Moses (UC Riverside), Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly) and Hasan Abdul-Hakim (UT Rio Grande Valley).