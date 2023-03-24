The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team accomplished something they didn't last season: Advance to the quarterfinals of the championship tournament.

The Golden Eagles appeared composed as they executed their game during the second round of the championship tournament against New Mexico Junior College. Shooting 40% from the field and capturing 41 rebounds, the team maintained the lead throughout the game, winning 61-58 Friday afternoon at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

"Absolutely, I'll take 40% any time, that's about our average, to be able to shoot a 40% that was good. And we made some free-throws and a couple 3-pointers," CSI head coach Randy Rogers told the Times-News during a phone interview following the game. "Our defense was really good. Our kids played hard and made it tough on them to find shots.

"And then, we out rebounded them. We watch the game prior, and they just killed the team on the glass, but for us to out rebound them was huge, that was the difference maker and gave us those extra possessions."

The Golden Eagles, playing their first game in two weeks, extended their winning streak to 18 games as they advance and prepare to play against the No. 5 seed Blinn College from Brenham, Texas. Jakoriah Long finished with 17 points, and Tiffany Tullis captured 20 rebounds as Blinn beat North Dakota SCS 80-63 to advance to the quarterfinals.

"We just watched Blinn play, real deep team, they played 11 kids in the first half," Rogers said. "Not really a real tall team, but a very quick team. They get out and pressure the wings and push the ball in transition. We have our work cut out for sure, it will be a track meet."

CSI is making its 13th appearance to the NJCAA Division 1 Basketball Championships, and Blinn College is making its sixth appearance. Blinn College enters the tournament with the highest at large-bid after losing to the tournament's No. 3 seed Trinity Valley in their Mid-South district title game.

The Golden Eagles hit only six of 22 shots from the 3-point line but made them at opportune times to help maintain their lead. New Mexico was held to 1-of-9 from the 3-point line, while shooting 40% from the field.

"They (New Mexico) would close the gap a little bit and we would hit a 3-pointer," Rogers said. "They came pretty timely."

The Golden Eagles came out strong in the first quarter and found an early 19-14 lead to close out the quarter.

Then, in the second quarter, CSI turned up the heat going on a 15-9 run led by Tylie Jones, who finished with 19 points. Alyssa Christensen, who finished with 12 points, and 7 rebounds, also nailed a 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining to create an 11-point lead going into halftime, 34-22.

"Tylie played so well for us today, and she was the difference maker offensively for us," Rogers said.

CSI maintained a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter, as both teams went on to tallied 18 points apiece during the quarter.

No. 20 New Mexico then took the fight to the final quarter, where they began to cut down the deficit by going on a 17-9 run.

Zita Delma, who finished with 16 points for the Thunderbirds, knocked down six points to begin the comeback. And New Mexico's Madina Camara capped off the run by nailing a 3-pointer with one-minute remaining to bring the game within one point, 59-58

CSI held on as the Thunderbirds couldn't capitalize on the pursuing possession. While the Golden Eagles' Christensen went on to ice the game at the free-throw line to account for the final score.

Jones was reported to have an injury to her finger, and Livia Knapp to her ankle, but both will play in the game against Blinn.

At a Glance Here is a look at the College of Southern Idaho's bracket at the women's NJCAA Division I Championships at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas: All times MDT FIRST ROUND (Wednesday): No. 13 Dodge City, 38 vs. No. 20 New Mexico, 48 No. 12 Eastern Arizona, 66 vs. No. 21 North Dakota SCS, 72 SECOND ROUND (Friday): No. 4 CSI, 61 vs. No. 20 New Mexico, 58 No. 5 Blinn, 80 vs. No. 21 North Dakota SCS, 63 QUARTERFINALS (Saturday): No. 4 CSI vs. No. 5 Blinn, 4 p.m. SEMIFINALS (Sunday): Quarterfinal winners, 3 p.m. CHAMPIONSHIP (Monday): Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.