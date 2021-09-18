Oklahoma State keeps Boise State at bay, wins 21-20

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

BSU — Jonah Dalmas 40 field goal, 10:41. Key plays: Quarterback Hank Bachmeier twice converted on third-and-long with a pair of 16-yard passes to Khalil Shakir and then Latrell Caples. But Bachmeier’s pass to Davis Koetter on third-and-7 from the OSU 28 only went for 5 yards, forcing the Broncos to settle for a field goal. Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 4:19. Boise State 3, Oklahoma State 0

BSU — Davis Koetter 28 pass from Hank Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 5:10. Key plays: Bachmeier discovered the deep ball was open after nearly completing a TD pass to Khalil Shakir four plays earlier. This was the first TD for Koetter as a Bronco. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:33. Boise State 10, Oklahoma State 0

OSU — Jaylen Warren 75 run (Alex Hale kick), 4:59. Key play: On the first play of the drive, Warren took the handoff from QB Spencer Sanders, plowed through a huge hole and ran the rest of the way untouched down the OSU sideline for the score. BSU CB Markel Reed gave chase, but Warren turned up the jets. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 0:11. Boise State 10, Oklahoma State 7

Second quarter

BSU — Cyrus Habibi-Likio 5 run (Dalmas kick), 10:07. Key play: Bachmeier extended this drive when he scrambled on fourth-and-2 from the OSU 35-yard line and got the first down. Drive: 9 plays, 43 yards, 3:22. Boise State 17, Oklahoma State 7

BSU — Dalmas 36 field goal, 6:26. Key plays: The BSU defense forced another three-and-out for good field position, putting the Broncos on their own 46 to start. Bachmeier completed a 20-yard pass to Habibi-Likio on the first play, and the QB later added a 12-yard scramble to get to the OSU 27. Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 2:32. Boise State 20, Oklahoma State 7

OSU — Warren 6 run (Hale kick), 2:10. Key plays: Warren had five carries for 48 yards on this drive, including a 27-yard carry on the first play. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:16. Boise State 20, Oklahoma State 14

OSU — Spencer Sanders 1 run (Hale kick), 0:06. Key play: The Cowboys started this drive on the BSU 21 after LB Malcolmb Rodriguez forced a fumble by BSU’s George Holani, and OSU LB Devin Harper recovered it. Warren nearly scored on a 14-yard run that put OSU on the BSU 1 on the second play of this drive. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 1:52. Oklahoma State 21, Boise State 20