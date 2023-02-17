We meet again: Magic Valley 1AD1 rivals Oakley and Raft River will play for the state championship on Saturday night.

Less than two weeks after squaring off for the district title on Idaho Central Court at the College of Southern Idaho, the Hornets and Trojans will play for the fourth time this season, this time for the big trophy. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

No. 5 Oakley stunned top-seeded and defending champion Lapwai 38-32 to reach the final behind eight points and eight rebounds by Falon Bedke, while Caroline Schumann tallied 14 points to lead No. 3 Raft River over No. 2 Prairie 46-40 in Friday’s semifinal round.

On a day the season ended for four Magic Valley teams at the Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Championships, Dietrich also earned a state title shot, reaching the 1AD2 finals by upsetting No. 1 Deary 32-31.

Hailey Astle scored 12 points and Jessica Power snared 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils, who will play No. 6 Council, which pulled its own semifinal surprise, beating No. 2 Rockland.

Oakley takes state cheer title: Cheering for those who cheer on others “Winning a championship banner is awesome," Oakley High School Cheer Team Coach Renee Cranney said. "But, I love what cheer does for their confidence. It teaches them team work, dedication and discipline. It’s about more than just winning a state championship. It shapes them into awesome adults.”

The 1AD2 championship at 9:30 a.m. will precede the Oakley-Raft River game.

Minico will also play for a trophy on Saturday: The Spartans will face off against Pocatello for the 4A consolation championship after CJ Latta dropped 32 points in a 50-39 win over Blackfoot on Friday.

The Magic Valley’s four other teams lost to end their seasons: Twin Falls, Filer, Buhl and Declo.

Oakley and Raft River split two regular-season games, then the Hornets won the third matchup, 31-26 for the district title on Feb. 7.