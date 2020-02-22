Nwachukwu carries Sacramento St. past Idaho 67-56

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Osi Nwachukwu had a career-high 20 points as Sacramento State defeated Idaho 67-56 on Saturday.

Joshua Patton had 14 points for Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10 Big Sky Conference). Chibueze Jacobs added 12 points.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Idaho totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Allen had 21 points for the Vandals (7-20, 3-13). Quinton Forrest added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Vandals with the win. Idaho defeated Sacramento State 67-53 on Feb. 3. Sacramento State takes on Montana State at home on Thursday. Idaho matches up against Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday.

