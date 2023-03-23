Sage Allen has climbed atop four bucking horses so far in the Rocky Mountain Region’s spring season.

He’s made the eight-second buzzer every time.

He’s moved into position to qualify for this summer’s College National Finals Rodeo.

He’s sporting a new buckle after winning the bareback riding at Snow College.

He’s happy, right? Wrong.

“It’s always good winning, but I didn’t quite ride the way I wanted,” the College of Southern Idaho freshman cowboy told the Times-News this week during a phone interview from Blackfoot, where he was relaxing over spring break. “We’re just coming off a long break (from the fall season) and just kind of getting the train rolling again. Hopefully that’ll happen next week.”

While Allen’s score of 145 on two-head was enough to leave Utah last weekend with a victory — the second of his collegiate career — the former Idaho prep state champion knows he’ll need better to reach his ultimate goal of winning a collegiate title.

And he’s right, CSI head coach Steve Birnie said.

“He rode not very well — but better than anybody else,” Birnie told the Times-News in critiquing Allen’s most recent performance. “He rode two horses definitely not as good as he should have. Obviously, he knows that. Those were two good horses that he could have scored a lot of points on.”

The coach added, “If he qualifies for the college finals, those rides are not gonna get him anywhere.”

Like all collegiate cowboys and cowgirls, Allen is competing to get to Casper, the lonely city in the middle of the country’s least populated state that has rolled out the red carpet for the college finals annually since 1999.

The top three finishers in each event in each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions earn a June trip to Wyoming, along with the two teams from each region with the most regular-season points.

The CSI men are sitting comfortably in second place to Utah Valley University with three rodeos left in the RMR spring season, while the CSI women trail Idaho State University by 210 points in the race for second behind Colorado Mesa University.

By earning the Golden Eagles’ lone event win last weekend, Allen moved into second place in bareback, 60 points behind another CSI cowboy, Darien Johnson, who rode at the college finals a year ago.

He’s hoping for a more direct route to the CNFR than he found to the National High School Finals Rodeo. Allen ended up sixth at state as a freshman, then finished fifth as a sophomore and junior — one spot away from a national bid.

When Allen broke through, he did so in spectacular fashion: He won the state title during his senior year at Blackfoot High School.

But, Allen said, “You don’t want to just get to Casper, you want to win Casper.”

And, he conceded, “I’m definitely not where I need to be, for sure.”

What will it take to get there? Allen said he’ll need to maneuver through rodeo’s “ups and downs,” lean on his support system of family, friends and teammates, and “keep mentally positive.”

It’ll take extra work, too, said Birnie — using the bucking machine inside the Eldon Evans Expo Center that “sits here all day every day” as an example.

“I wouldn’t say Sage is wearing it out, by any means,” Birnie said. “There’s always more opportunities to get better.”

But, Birnie added, “He’s been working hard in the gym and staying in shape – that’s really important with as rough as bareback is on the body.”

Allen and the Golden Eagles will be back in Utah this weekend for the Weber State University rodeo at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden.

Bulls, broncs & barrels Three Idaho cowboys won in the RodeoHouston semifinals but fell short of the $50,000 championship check in the final performance of the 20-day tournament-style competition. Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, Chubbuck tie-down roper Matt Shiozawa and Blackfoot steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen pocketed $3,000 apiece for semifinal victories. They all cashed another $2,500 in the championship round: Bruno ended up fifth, Shiozawa placed eighth and Jorgensen ninth. The Idaho High School Rodeo Association

, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state, returns to action in April. The Magic Valley is broken across Districts 5 and 6. The spring openers: District 5 on April 14-15 in Jerome and District 6 on April 7-8 in Filer.