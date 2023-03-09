TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team is one win away from its third straight Region 18 championship after beating Snow College 57-45 on Thursday night.

Tylie Jones scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kali Haizlip added nine points as the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles pressured and boxed out the Badgers in the tourney's semifinal round on Idaho Central Court.

"Our defense swarmed to the ball and got into the passing lane and pushed them out where they like to set up offense, but we did lose some focus in the second half," CSI head coach Randy Rogers told the Times-News.

The Golden Eagles (28-2) had cushion after charging to a 31-16 lead going into halftime.

Prior to the game, Scenic West Athletic Conference awards were announced. CSI's Alyssa Christensen and Kaylee Headrick were named to the first team and Liv Knapp made the second team. Rogers was named Coach of the Year.

Headrick ranks 11th among top scorers in the Scenic West at 10.7 points per game.

The Golden Eagles made a habit of beating Snow this season. The most recent regular-schedule game, last month in Ephraim, Utah, ended in a 43-point victory and extended CSI's winning streak to 11 games against their Utah rivals.

On Friday night, CSI will be looking for its 11th all-time Region 18 title. The last two years, the Golden Eagles beat Snow in the final.

This time, Salt Lake Community College stands in the way. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. at CSI Gym.

"Salt Lake played really well today and got to rest some of their kids. They may be fresh after playing the early game, but this will be the fourth time playing them and nothing is going to surprise us," Rogers said. "It will come down to two keys things: Rebounding and taking care of the basketball better."

CSI is 2-1 against the Bruins this season, with a close finish in the previous matchup, winning by eight points. SLCC, the tourney's third seed, beat second-seeded Utah State University Eastern 61-45 in the night's first game.

Against Snow, the Golden Eagles controlled the first quarter, holding the Badgers to just five points. CSI, on the other hand, had Headrick, who finished with eight points, nail a 3-pointer in the opening minutes to set the tone.

CSI tallied 17 points off turnovers before halftime.