The College of Southern Idaho softball team swept a doubleheader against Snow College on Monday.

The Golden Eagles got swept Tuesday.

Despite two more homers from Gracie Tentinger and another long ball from Kenzee Hale, No. 19 CSI dropped both games against the Badgers at First Federal Softball Field, losing 13-3 and 14-12 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Tentinger powered a pair of homers, her team-leading 17th and 18th of the season, and drove in four runs in the second game, and Tessa Hokanson went 4-for-4 with two doubles for the Golden Eagles (21-12 overall, 9-7 SWAC).

Hale’s solo homer was one of the few highlights for CSI in the first game.

The Golden Eagles picked up a win off the field before the game: Sophomore Gracie Walters (7-1) won Scenic West Pitcher of the Week honors for the third time. She won two games last week while striking out 25 batters, pushing her season total to 85 punchouts in 53 2/3 innings.

CSI will stay at home this weekend for a four-game conference series against Colorado Northwestern Community College. Games are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday and noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday.