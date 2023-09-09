TWIN FALLS — Count ‘em up.

The No. 16 College of Southern Idaho volleyball team swept Western Wyoming Community College (25-19, 25-12 and 25-14) at the CSI Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon for its sixth straight win.

The Golden Eagles concluded the Starr Corporation Invite with a 3-0 mark and outscored opponents 9-1.

CSI (9-5 overall) stopped No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College for its only ranked match in the span of the win streak.

“We got to five losses and I think they just kinda felt like, ‘You know what? We’re better than that,’” Golden Eagles coach Jim Cartisser told the Times-News. “So they really got together and our sophomores, they know how close we were last year and I think close isn’t good enough for them anymore. They want to go to the national tournament and see where we can go from there.”

Sophomore Annie Nikolnikova notched eight kills and two blocks to lead the Golden Eagles. Japanese libero Chinaru Inoue earned 15 digs while Toodie Sopi grabbed eight kills and five digs.

Freshman Sydney Hess — the only rookie in CSI’s Saturday starting lineup — added five kills.

“She (Hess) is a good player,” Nikolnikova told the Times-News. “She is doing a great job. I’m proud of her. She is definitely gonna be one of our leaders.”

Sophomore setter Janke Pretorius continued her prolific season with 28 assists, 10 digs and five aces.

Pretorius finished the weekend with 109 assists and ranks fourth in the country in that category (477).

“I think our passing has been really on it that has really helped me be able to get these balls up and get it to our hitters, be able to split these blocks and get a better opportunity for my hitters because that is kinda my job,” Pretorius told the Times-News

The Golden Eagles will play five matches in three days at the College of Southern Nevada Coyote Classic which begins Thursday at 6 p.m. against Arizona Western College.

CSI could see a bump in the national rankings after No. 15 Monroe College went 0-4 this weekend.

VOLLEYBALL

Gooding swept Filer in two sets to win the Jerome Invite on Saturday. The invite also included Jerome, Lighthouse Christian, Oakley, Nampa Christian, Hagerman, Buhl and Mountain Home.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge @ Wood River (n/a)

Mountain Home @ Jerome (n/a)

Twin Falls 5, Minico 0

BOYS SOCCER

Jerome @ Mountain Home (n/a)

Twin Falls 4, Minico 1

Mario Alcaraz scored the lone goal in the Spartans’ loss. Twin Falls stats were not available.

“Definitely not what we expected today,” Minico coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News. “It was a good first half but we came out completely flat in the second and just let the game get away from us. We need to really wake up and be the team we know we can be.”

The Bruins (2-6 overall, 2-3 Great Basin Conference) grabbed its second straight win and will host Burley at 4:30 p.m. Monday while Minico (0-6-1 overall, 0-5 Great Basin Conference) visits Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Burley 2, Preston 0

Canyon Ridge 6, Wood River 2

The Riverhawks solidified themselves as the Great Basin Conference’s top squad in this battle of the conference’s top two teams in the standings.

The Riverhawks (6-1 overall, 5-0 Great Basin Conference) will host Minico at 4:30 p.m. Monday while the Wolverines (6-1-1 overall, 4-1 Great Basin Conference) visit Jerome at the same time.

Sugar-Salem @ Kimberly (n/a)

SWIMMING

Gooding Invite, Gooding City Pool (n/a)