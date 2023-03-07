The College of Southern Idaho sent the softball flying on Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep against Treasure Valley Community College.

The Golden Eagles clubbed 10 homers — three by Rachael Brown — and scored 30 runs against the Chukars, winning 12-3 and 18-8 in a non-conference twinbill in Ontario, Oregon. CSI, which moved up to No. 12 in the weekly NJCAA rankings released Monday, improved to 12-5.

In the first game, Tessa Hokanson hit her team-leading seventh and eighth homers while driving in four runs to power the Golden Eagles. Brown, Taya Manzanares, Gracie Tentinger also homered for CSI to back Gracie Walters, who pitched five no-hit innings with 12 strikeouts to earn the win.

In the second game, Saige Nielsen homered and had five RBIs, Brown homered twice and drove in three runs, and Hokanson banged out two more hits and had four RBIs. Tentinger and Indee Jones also hit home runs.

CSI visits the College of Southern Nevada this weekend to open Scenic West Athletic Conference play. The two teams are scheduled for doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday in Henderson near Las Vegas.

Indoor track: 4 CSI runners place at nationals

Four College of Southern Idaho runners placed in the top 10 of their respective events last weekend at the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas.

Ali Juarez, a sophomore from Caldwell, was the Golden Eagles’ highest finisher. He took seventh in the men’s 800 meters, two spots ahead of Tyler Stogsdill, a CSI freshman from Grand Junction, Colorado.

On the women’s side, Jaresa Jackson, a freshman from Sugar City, in Madison County near Rexburg, finished eighth in the 800, and Elizabeth Phillips, a freshman from Garland, Utah, placed ninth in the mile.

In all, CSI qualified 12 runners for nationals.

Baseball: West, Cushing win SWAC weekly honors

CSI’s Logan West (Player of the Week) and Stone Cushing (Pitcher of the Week) won weekly Scenic West Athletic Conference honors.

West, a freshman outfielder from St. George, Utah, went 6-for-16 with two doubles, seven RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the Golden Eagles to a four-game sweep over Treasure Valley Community College.

In the same series, Cushing, a sophomore from Salem Hills, Utah, struck out 12 and allowed just four hits over five innings in a 3-0 win.

CSI is slated to open SWAC play with Friday and Saturday doubleheaders at the College of Southern Nevada after last weekend’s four-game home series against Snow College of Utah was snowed out.