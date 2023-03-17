TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho softball team struggled in its first home series of the 2023 season, losing a doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College on Friday afternoon.

The No. 11 Golden Eagles fought back in both games before falling 5-3 and 11-7 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play at First Federal Softball Field.

Gracie Tentinger led CSI in the first game, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Brylee Bigelow also homered in a losing cause.

Gracie Walters pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Golden Eagles in the opener. She finished with five strikeouts while allowing five hits and five earned runs.

The Bruins carried a six-game winning streak into the matchup, most recently beating Colorado Northwestern Community College in a four-games series. CSI had won three in a row.

The Golden Eagles came out strong. After Saige Nielsen walked, Tentinger sent the ball over the fence, giving CSI a 2-0 lead. But SLCC answered in the next inning to tie the score.

The Golden Eagles brought the momentum back to their side in the fifth inning with Bigelow’s homer, setting the score 3-2.

SLCC would, again, rally back. This time in the sixth inning with three runs to account for the final score.

In the second game, Makenzie Evans hit a grand slam, Nielsen rapped out a pair of hits and drove in two runs, and Rachael Brown hit a double for CSI.

The Bruins, however, took control with five runs in the second inning and stretched their edge to 10-2 with two homers in the fourth.

The Golden Eagles (15-8 overall, 3-3 SWAC) wouldn’t go away. In the fifth, Nielsen hit a home run and then Evans came up with the bases loaded and deposited a pitch over the fence to make it 10-7.

But it wasn’t enough.

The two teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday at First Federal Softball Field. Games are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.

Baseball: CSI drops doubleheader against Salt Lake

The CSI baseball team remained winless in Scenic West Athletic Conference play, dropping a doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College on Friday in its 2023 home debut at Skip Walker Field.

The Golden Eagles lost 4-2 in the opener, wasting a 14-strikeout performance by Josh Trentadue, and fell 11-6 in the nightcap despite homers from Greyson Shafer and Brody Duvall.

CSI went 12-0 in non-conference play before losing a four-game series at the College of Southern Nevada last weekend. The Golden Eagles will try for their first conference win again Saturday in another home doubleheader against the Bruins. Games are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

