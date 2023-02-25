Untested, no. Undefeated, yes.

The No. 1 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team capped its first perfect regular season in nearly 50 years on Saturday, beating No. 7 Salt Lake Community College 99-88 in front of a sold-out home crowd for its fifth win over a top-10 team this season — the most in the country.

Isaiah Moses scored 29 points, Nate Meithof and Rob Whaley each added 16 points, and Joel Armotrading chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (29-0 overall, 17-0 Scenic West Athletic Conference). It’s the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1976-77.

SLCC finished 0-3 against CSI and 26-1 against the rest of its schedule. The only other loss was earlier this month at Snow College.

The No. 4 CSI women also finished the regular season with another victory, their 15th in a row. Kaylee Headrick scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kennedy Eskelson had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles over the Bruins, 70-62.

Alyssa Christensen added 11 points and 11 rebounds for CSI (27-2, 16-1), which hasn’t lost since falling at SLCC on Dec. 17. The Golden Eagles have now defeated the Bruins (21-8, 11-7) twice during their two-month-long winning streak.

By winning Scenic West regular-season titles, CSI will host the men’s and women’s Region 18 tournaments on Idaho Central Court next month. The four-team men’s tourney will be March 2-3, with the women’s tourney a week later on March 9-10.

Baseball: CSI sweeps Treasure Valley

After 12 games, CSI is still without a loss after sweeping a four-game series against Treasure Valley Community College of Oregon this weekend at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.

The Golden Eagles won 4-3 and 21-1 on Saturday following a pair of shutout victories on Friday, 10-0 and 3-0.

Logan West had six hits and drove in seven runs to lead CSI’s offense in the four-game series, while Stone Cushing (5 innings, 12 strikeouts), Josh Trentadue (5 innings, 10 strikeouts) and Candon Dahle (3 innings, 9 strikeouts) turned in stellar pitching performances.

Next up, CSI opens Scenic West Athletic Conference play at home against Utah State University Eastern next week. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 1 p.m.)

