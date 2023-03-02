TWIN FALLS — That wasn’t supposed to happen.

After finishing off the program’s first undefeated regular season in nearly 50 years and accepting a haul of Scenic West Athletic Conference awards before tipoff, the No. 1 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team suffered a stunning loss on Thursday night in the opening round of the Region 18 Tournament.

Fourth-seeded Snow College of Utah pulled the upset, quieting a rambunctious crowd inside CSI Gym with a 14-0 scoring spree in the first half and then holding off the Golden Eagles in a frenetic finish for a 84-75 victory that set up an unexpected Friday night title tilt against No. 9 Salt Lake Community College.

“It’s March Madness, and when you play March Madness, anything can happen,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News. “We played a desperate team — outplayed us in every phase.”

He added, “When you play close games, you win half and you lose half. We’d won ‘em all. We’ve been lucky. It’s unfortunate it happened tonight.”

The tournament figured to follow a familiar script, with CSI and SLCC as the top two seeds and history on their side. Those two programs have combined to win 10 of the last 11 regional championships.

SLCC won last year, as well as in 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2013. CSI earned the crown in 2021, 2017, 2015, 2012 and the program’s last national championship season of 2011.

The only team to clutch the trophy in the last 12 years: Snow in 2019, and that was the Badgers’ first regional title since 1970. There was no tournament in 2020 amid the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruins (27-4) did their part in the early game, thrashing third-seeded Utah State University Eastern, 101-68, thanks to a first-half shooting barrage. The nation’s top-scoring team hit 73% from the field — including 7-for-9 from 3-point range — and didn’t relent in the second half, topping 100 points for the 12th time this season.

“What was important tonight was for our guys to have success on this floor,” SLCC head coach Kyle Taylor told the Times-News. “We didn’t play very well here on Saturday night, so it was awesome for our guys to come out and make shots and feel good about playing here.”

Looking ahead to a possible fourth encounter against the Golden Eagles, Taylor said, “We haven’t hit shots against them in three games. We need to show up.”

They’ll still need to show up. But it’ll be Snow on the other side.

A few hours after CSI’s Rob Whaley, Isaiah Moses, Nate Meithof and Hasan Abdul-Hakim were honored at halfcourt as all-SWAC selections, the Badgers (20-11) celebrated on the Idaho Central Court hardwood after beating the Golden Eagles for the first time in four meetings this season.

It was a dramatic reversal from Snow’s last trip to Twin Falls, a 101-64 loss in January.

“Obviously, they’re No. 1 for a reason and we knew they’d come after us in the second half but we just had to stick to what got us the lead in the first place,” said Snow’s Chase Potter, who drilled a pair of late 3-pointers that proved too much for CSI to overcome. “We trusted the game plan. A lot of big shots by a lot of guys.”

Snow led 48-31 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead until Whaley's breakaway dunk made it 62-54 with 9:43 to go, energizing another packed house at CSI Gym.

Later, Meithof nailed a 3-ball from the corner and scored on a drive to the basket, cutting the Badgers’ lead to 65-64.

But Potter hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers, one with 1:53 left to make it 74-68 and another with 48.2 seconds remaining.

“The two late 3s by Chase Potter just killed us,” said Reinert, who was honored as the conference’s coach of the year during the awards ceremony.

Snow head coach Andrew May credited his team’s resilience and belief.

“The last time we played them, we were down one at half and then they came out and blitzed us in the second half,” he told the Times-News after emerging from a festive locker room. “We knew they were going to give us their best punch, but our guys just kept believing. We were going to keep punching and punching and fighting and fighting.”

Potter was one of six Badgers in double figures, finishing with 14 points. Colin Christensen led the way with 16 points.

Moses scored 25 points, Meithof 20 and Whaley 11 for the Golden Eagles, who now must wait until March 12 to learn their NJCAA Tournament fate.

It seems incredibly unlikely CSI would be overlooked for an at-large bid.

“We’ve lost one game,” Reinert said. “We won 29 straight games and have one loss. The kids have had an incredible run and now we have to regroup and get ready for (nationals).”