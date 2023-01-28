No. 1 CSI beats Salt Lake CC again to stay undefeated; Golden Eagle women win, too

Undefeated, still.

The top-ranked College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team opened a two-game lead atop the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings while running its record to 24-0 on Saturday, knocking off No. 4 Salt Lake Community College 86-77 on the road.

The Golden Eagles’ second victory this season against their longtime conference rivals came hours after the No. 6 CSI women avenged their only conference setback in a convincing 77-58 win over the homestanding Bruins.

In the men’s game, Isaiah Moses poured in 29 points, two off his career high, to front the Golden Eagles, the last of the NJCAA unbeatens and the only team to defeat SLCC in 24 games this season.

CSI led 37-33 at halftime and pushed the lead to as many as 11 points in the second half in the second of three meetings between the teams this season. The finale is Feb. 25 on Idaho Central Court in Twin Falls.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 17 points, Rob Whaley had 15 and Nate Meithof 10 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Kaylee Headrick scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds — the 10th double-double of her remarkable freshman campaign — to lead the CSI women (22-2, 11-1). Liv Knapp chipped in 14 points, Kali Haizlip had 13 points and six steals, and Courtney Stothard contributed 12 points.

Since beating the Golden Eagles by three points in December, SLCC (17-6, 7-5) has dropped five of 11 games to slip out from the national rankings.

The Golden Eagles play Thursday at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, before returning home to face off against Utah State University Eastern on Feb. 9 at CSI Gym.

Softball: CSI goes 3-1 at opening tourney

The 10th-ranked CSI softball team, powered by Tessa Hokanson and Gracie Tentinger, bounced back from a loss in Friday’s season opener to win three games at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament.

Hokanson homered four times, doubled, singled twice and drove in 11 runs across the four games for the Golden Eagles, who beat Glendale Community College (15-1) and Pima Community College (9-6) on Saturday after winning 11-2 against Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Friday.

Those victories came after a 3-1 loss to No. 19 Eastern Arizona College.

Tentinger went 8-for-13 with three homers and six RBIs in the weekend tourney for CSI, and Weber State signee Brooke Merrill struck out 22 batters in two pitching starts.

Next up, the Golden Eagles head to the Arizona Western Shootout in Yuma for six games in three days, beginning Thursday afternoon. CSI’s home opener is scheduled for March 3 against Snow College.

Baseball: CSI opens season Monday in Utah

The CSI baseball team, coming off a 40-19 season that ended in the district playoffs, opens the 2023 campaign with eight games in St. George, Utah.

The Golden Eagles kick off with Monday and Tuesday doubleheaders against Utah State Club before playing a four-game series beginning Thursday against Scottsdale Community College of Arizona.

CSI’s home debut is set for Feb. 17, a doubleheader against Dawson Community College of Montana at Skip Walker Field.