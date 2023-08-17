TWIN FALLS — Toodie Sopi hates heights.
Doesn’t matter where or doesn’t matter who she is with. She remains uncomfortable, even when near her College of Southern Idaho volleyball teammates, like Monday’s team outing at the CSI Outdoor Challenge Course.
Still, she claimed she traversed the obstacles from the team bonding activity the best out of her teammates.
Well, maybe.
“No,” sophomore Danea King told the Times-News. “She screamed the entire time.”
Sopi said CSI coach Jim Cartisser laughed at all the antics — an event in which many lessons were learned.
With players from all corners of the world — as far as New Zealand and Japan and with several languages spoken on the team, volleyball becomes one of the few commonalities across the roster.
So, the team spent more time together.
“Definitely better communication,” Sopi told the Times-News. “Better foundation. I think Jim as well as the coaching staff is doing a good job of getting us connected on and off the court so we should be good this year.”
The Golden Eagles, coming off a 16-13 season, the team’s fifth straight without an NJCAA Tournament appearance, open their 2023 campaign Friday against Trinity Valley Community College and defending national champion Florida SouthWestern State.
Since, Cartisser trimmed CSI’s roster from 20 players to 14 to “make us a tighter team.” He said he wants to get the team back to the national stage.
“This is a national championship-caliber program and what I see from these kids is a drive to get back to the national tournament and have a chance to win our 13th national title,” Cartisser told the Times-News. “They’ve got a mindset that they want to set a good example in practice in terms of effort.”
And look for many returners, King and Sopi included, to help lead the Golden Eagles, whose 12 national titles lead the NJCAA.
“We’re athletic in some positions we haven’t been in a while and we’re a little bit more low error than we have been in awhile,” Cartisser said.
Six players from the 2022 squad departed for four-year institutions, including Miyu Tsurumaki, the SWAC Libero of the Year who signed with Charlotte.
Tsurumaki will be replaced with redshirt freshman Chinaru Inoue, who is “every bit as good as” Tsurumaki and “maybe even a little bit better,” Cartisser said.
“She (Inoue) is one of the best passers I’ve ever seen,” King said.
Also watch for key international returners such as Italy’s Valentina Sarti-Cipriani, a second team All-SWAC member; New Zealand setter Janke Pretorius; and Ukrainian middle blocker Annie Nikolnikova, who bulked up by 20 pounds in the offseason, Cartisser said.
Those players combined for 37 starts in 2022.
“She can take over a match,” Cartisser said of Cipriani.
The Golden Eagles’ opening weekend includes three ranked matches and the start of three tournaments before the squad’s Sept. 7 home opener.
“It’s just gonna be a good season,” Sopi said. “It is gonna be a good season to watch.”
