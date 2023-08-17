TWIN FALLS — Toodie Sopi hates heights.

Doesn’t matter where or doesn’t matter who she is with. She remains uncomfortable, even when near her College of Southern Idaho volleyball teammates, like Monday’s team outing at the CSI Outdoor Challenge Course.

Still, she claimed she traversed the obstacles from the team bonding activity the best out of her teammates.

Well, maybe.

“No,” sophomore Danea King told the Times-News. “She screamed the entire time.”

Sopi said CSI coach Jim Cartisser laughed at all the antics — an event in which many lessons were learned.

With players from all corners of the world — as far as New Zealand and Japan and with several languages spoken on the team, volleyball becomes one of the few commonalities across the roster.

So, the team spent more time together.

“Definitely better communication,” Sopi told the Times-News. “Better foundation. I think Jim as well as the coaching staff is doing a good job of getting us connected on and off the court so we should be good this year.”

The Golden Eagles, coming off a 16-13 season, the team’s fifth straight without an NJCAA Tournament appearance, open their 2023 campaign Friday against Trinity Valley Community College and defending national champion Florida SouthWestern State.

Since, Cartisser trimmed CSI’s roster from 20 players to 14 to “make us a tighter team.” He said he wants to get the team back to the national stage.

“This is a national championship-caliber program and what I see from these kids is a drive to get back to the national tournament and have a chance to win our 13th national title,” Cartisser told the Times-News. “They’ve got a mindset that they want to set a good example in practice in terms of effort.”

And look for many returners, King and Sopi included, to help lead the Golden Eagles, whose 12 national titles lead the NJCAA.

“We’re athletic in some positions we haven’t been in a while and we’re a little bit more low error than we have been in awhile,” Cartisser said.

Six players from the 2022 squad departed for four-year institutions, including Miyu Tsurumaki, the SWAC Libero of the Year who signed with Charlotte.

Tsurumaki will be replaced with redshirt freshman Chinaru Inoue, who is “every bit as good as” Tsurumaki and “maybe even a little bit better,” Cartisser said.

“She (Inoue) is one of the best passers I’ve ever seen,” King said.

Also watch for key international returners such as Italy’s Valentina Sarti-Cipriani, a second team All-SWAC member; New Zealand setter Janke Pretorius; and Ukrainian middle blocker Annie Nikolnikova, who bulked up by 20 pounds in the offseason, Cartisser said.

Those players combined for 37 starts in 2022.

“She can take over a match,” Cartisser said of Cipriani.

The Golden Eagles’ opening weekend includes three ranked matches and the start of three tournaments before the squad’s Sept. 7 home opener.

“It’s just gonna be a good season,” Sopi said. “It is gonna be a good season to watch.”

CSI VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE Home matches in bold Friday — vs Trinity Valley Community College @ Salt Lake Community College's UFirst Intermountain Invite, 10 a.m. Friday — vs Florida Southwestern State @ Salt Lake Community College's UFirst Intermountain Invite, 2 p.m. Saturday — vs Missouri State University - West Plains @ Salt Lake Community College's UFirst Intermountain Invite, 9 a.m. Saturday — vs Daytona State College @ Salt Lake Community College's UFirst Intermountain Invite, 1 p.m. Aug. 25 — vs Seward County Community College @ Jefferson College Tournament (Hillsboro, Missouri), 2 p.m. Aug. 25 — @ Jefferson College @ Jefferson College Tournament (Hillsboro, Missouri), 6 p.m. Aug. 26 — vs Iowa Western Community College @ Jefferson College Tournament (Hillsboro, Missouri), 11 a.m. Aug. 26 — vs Missouri State University - West Plains Jefferson College Tournament (Hillsboro, Missouri), 1 p.m. Aug. 31 — vs Odessa College @ Salt Lake Community College's Crystal "Inn"vitational, 7 p.m. Sept. 1 — vs Casper College @ Salt Lake Community College's Crystal "Inn"vitational, 11 a.m. Sept. 2 — vs Lee College @ Salt Lake Community College's Crystal "Inn"vitational, 9 a.m. Sept. 2 — Western Nebraska Community College @ Salt Lake Community College's Crystal "Inn"vitational, 1 p.m. Sept. 7 — vs Casper College, Starr Corporation Invite, 7 p.m. Sept. 8 — vs Central Wyoming College, Starr Corporation Invite., 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 — vs Western Wyoming Community College, Starr Corporation Invite, 3 p.m. Sept. 14 — vs Arizona Western College @ College of Southern Nevada's Coyote Classic, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 — vs Mesa Community College @ College of Southern Nevada's Coyote Classic, 10 a.m. Sept. 15 — vs Glendale Community College @ College of Southern Nevada's Coyote Classic, 6 p.m. Sept. 16 — vs Jefferson College @ College of Southern Nevada's Coyote Classic, 10 a.m. Sept. 16 — vs Eastern Arizona College @ College of Southern Nevada's Coyote Classic, 2 p.m. Sept. 22 — vs Snow College, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 — vs College of Southern Nevada, 1 p.m. Sept. 26 — @ Western Wyoming Community College, 4 p.m. Sept. 27 — @ Salt Lake Community College, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 — @ Utah State University Eastern, 6 p.m. Oct. 7 — @ Colorado Northwestern Community College, 1 p.m. Oct. 12 — @ College of Southern Nevada, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 — @ Snow College, 1 p.m. Oct. 18 — vs Salt Lake Community College, 6 p.m. Oct. 27 — vs Colorado Northwestern Community College, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 — vs Utah State University Eastern, 1 p.m. Nov. 1-2 — Region 18 Tournament Nov. 6 — District Championship Nov. 15-18 — @ NJCAA Division I National Tournament, Hutchinson, Kansas

SCENIC WEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL No. 5 Salt Lake Community College Bruins Coach: Shay Goulding Meurer 2022 record: 30-4 overall, 9-1 SWAC, conference champions, NJCAA Tournament fifth-place Key returners: Randi Reeves, Second-Team SWAC; Brenley Hansen, Twin Falls High School grad; Key departures: Laura Fiabane, SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, All-American, signed to Tulane; Sammy Perry, First Team SWAC; Charity Wilson, First Team SWAC, signed to Utah Valley; No. 9 Utah State Eastern Golden Eagles Coach: Danielle Jensen 2022 record: 26-9 overall, 7-3 SWAC, NJCAA Tournament at-large bid Key returners: Casidy Fried, Second Team SWAC; Paige Shumway, Second Team SWAC Key departures: Haley McUne, First Team SWAC, signed to Utah State; Kennedi Knudsen, First Team SWAC; signed to Utah Tech No. 16 Snow College Badgers Coach: Michael Daniel 2022 record: 16-6 overall, 6-4 SWAC Key returners: Corinne Taysom, Kesa Makasini Key departures: Tricia Tu’aone, First Team SWAC, signed to Utah Tech; Avery Fowler, Second Team SWAC; Bailey Rasmussen, Second Team SWAC College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles Coach: Jim Cartisser 2022 record: 16-13 overall, 5-5 SWAC Key returners: Valentina Sarti-Cipriana, Second Team SWAC; Tootie Sopi, Honorable Mention SWAC; Danea King, Janke Pretorius Key departures: Miyu Tsurumaki, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, signed to Charlotte; Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai, signed to NCAA DII Quincy University; Kennedy Peery, signed to UNLV College of Southern Nevada Coyotes Coach: Jessica Diehl 2022 record: 7-16 overall, 3-7 SWAC Key returners: Breyana Bosket, Olivia Arroyo, Selena Sosa Key departures: Natasha Obradovic, Second Team SWAC; signed to Southern Utah; Kyla Barker, Honorable Mention SWAC; Tamyra Simpson Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans Coach: Melissa Hardman 2022 record: 0-16 overall, 0-10 SWAC

