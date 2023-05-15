The College of Southern Idaho had its way against Utah State University Eastern during the regular season.

It was more of the same in the opening round of the Region 18 Tournament.

Saige Nielsen broke open a one-run game with a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Gracie Walters worked around six walks in a complete-game performance as the second-seeded Golden Eagles claimed their 11th straight win, 6-1 on Monday afternoon.

The victory set up a Tuesday showdown against 12th-ranked and top-seeded Salt Lake Community College on the Bruins’ home field. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Tessa Hokanson homered, singled and scored three runs for CSI (43-16). Rachael Brown walked twice and picked up the Golden Eagles’ other RBI.

Walters was effectively wild in the circle. The sophomore from Nampa allowed just two hits, a third-inning and a fourth-inning triple, and struck out three.

SLCC, which won the tourney’s first game on Monday, beating the College of Southern Nevada 8-1, won five of seven meetings against CSI during the regular season.

Also Monday, six CSI players earned Region 18 postseason awards:

Walters, who was 17-1 with a 2.25 ERA and a Scenic West Athletic Conference-leading 162 strikeouts, was selected as Pitcher of the Year.

First baseman Gracie Tentinger, who ranked second nationally in homers and first in RBIs, was one of four first-team selections for the Golden Eagles. Second baseman Tessa Hokanson, catcher Rachael Brown and outfielder Brylee Bigelow also made the top team.

Freshman Markessa Jensen was picked as the designated player on the regional second team.