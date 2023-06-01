Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bannock County Event Center will be the heart of Idaho rodeo for a week beginning Saturday.

The top high school cowboys and cowgirls from every corner of the Gem State — and even a few from neighboring states including Nevada and Utah who compete in the Idaho High School Rodeo Association — will gather in Pocatello to throw rope, ride bucking horses and bulls, and race the clock in their quest to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The week-long IHSRA State Finals will feature three rounds of boys and girls cutting, four rounds of reined cow horse and 10 rodeo performances, plus light rifle and trap shooting long and short go-rounds.

The top four finishers in each event will earn a shot to compete at nationals on July 16-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the state finals:

4: The number of Magic Valley contestants who are back this season seeking consecutive trips to nationals: Jerome’s Tucker Taylor and Buhl’s Wyatt Pearson, who finished second and fourth, respectively, in bull riding at state a year ago; Kimberly’s Joe Zebarth, the 2022 reserve all-around champion who specializes in tie-down roping; and Castleford’s Will Brackett, the defending champion in boys cutting.

6: The number of events for Shoshone cowgirl Megan Taber — the most of any contestant, though the IHSRA has not posted draws for the light rifle or trap shoot. Taber, who won the barrel racing and pole bending championships in District 5 this season, will also go in goat tying, girls cutting, reined cow horse and trap shooting.

8: The number of returning state champions — including Brackett, who claimed one of the Magic Valley’s five titles last season, along with Sidney Nielsen (breakaway roping and girls all-around), Samuel Damele (steer wrestling) and Wyatt Lyman (saddle bronc riding), all of whom graduated in 2022. The other contestants who are back to defend their titles: Hailey Jo Gibbs, the two-time defending champion in goat tying, plus Meg Fillmore (barrel racing), Austen Hamblin (bull riding), Wyatt Jensen (tie-down roping), Sloan McFarlane (reined cow horse) and Sam Saunders, the all-around cowboy. The 2022 queen, Kate Budge, who competes in girls cutting and reined cow horse, is back again, too.

62: The number of Magic Valley cowboys and cowgirls on the draw sheets for rodeo events, reined cow horse and cutting. Many of them, like Taber, will compete in multiple events: Twin Falls’ Roanie Kasel will go in five events (barrel racing, breakaway roping, pole bending, girls cutting and reined cow horse), while Paul’s Jentree Bott (breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and team roping) and Richfield’s Racin Allen (team roping, tie-down roping, reined cow horse and boys cutting) will mount up in four events.

The state finals short go is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 10, following the finals for boys and girls cutting on Monday, reined cow horse on Tuesday, trap shoot on Thursday and light rifle shoot on Friday. The queen coronation will precede the short go at 9 a.m.

If you go WHAT: Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals WHEN: The week-long finals open this weekend and run through June 10. Saturday: Queen horsemanship (2:30 p.m.)

Queen horsemanship (2:30 p.m.) Sunday: Cutting (first and second go, 8:30 a.m.); reined cow horse (first and second go, 9 a.m.).

Cutting (first and second go, 8:30 a.m.); reined cow horse (first and second go, 9 a.m.). Monday: Cutting (short go, 9 a.m.); reined cow horse (third go, 9:30 a.m.); first rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Cutting (short go, 9 a.m.); reined cow horse (third go, 9:30 a.m.); first rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Tuesday: Second rodeo performance (10 a.m.); reined cow horse (short go, 2 p.m.); third rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Second rodeo performance (10 a.m.); reined cow horse (short go, 2 p.m.); third rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Wednesday: Light rifle shoot (9 a.m.); fourth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); fifth rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Light rifle shoot (9 a.m.); fourth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); fifth rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Thursday: Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Friday: Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Saturday: Queen coronation (9 a.m.); rodeo short go (10 a.m.) WHERE: Bannock County Event Center (rodeo, cutting and reined cow horse) and Pocatello Trap Club (shooting events), Pocatello WHO: The top cowboys and cowgirls in regular-season points from each of the IHSRA’s nine districts, including Districts 5 and 6 in the Magic Valley.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

And you thought your Memorial Day weekend travel was tough. Challis cowboy Kade Bruno flew to Alaska to ride on Saturday night in the 49th State PRCA Xtreme Broncs in Palmer near Anchorage, then was in the bucking chutes the next night in … Deadwood, South Dakota. Remarkably, Bruno wasn’t worse for the wear: He rode for 86 points in Alaska to split fourth with former Idaho prep champion Tanner Butner , cashing $1,887, and then won the first round and split fifth in the average, again with Butner, to leave Deadwood with another $2,835. He’s sitting fourth in the world standings at $85,067 heading into June.

flew to Alaska to ride on Saturday night in the 49th State PRCA Xtreme Broncs in Palmer near Anchorage, then was in the bucking chutes the next night in … Deadwood, South Dakota. Remarkably, Bruno wasn’t worse for the wear: He rode for 86 points in Alaska to split fourth with former Idaho prep champion , cashing $1,887, and then won the first round and split fifth in the average, again with Butner, to leave Deadwood with another $2,835. He’s sitting fourth in the world standings at $85,067 heading into June. Victor’s Cooper Cooke , the Idaho prep all-around cowboy in 2019, 2020 and 2021, scored his first pro victory of the calendar year (and second of his career) on May 20 at the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Oregon. The bareback cowboy rode a bucking horse named Coconut Roll for 85 points to earn the winner’s paycheck of $1,884. Heading into the rich summer months, Cooke is in contention for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with $26,772, good for 19th in the world standings.

, the Idaho prep all-around cowboy in 2019, 2020 and 2021, scored his first pro victory of the calendar year (and second of his career) on May 20 at the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Oregon. The bareback cowboy rode a bucking horse named Coconut Roll for 85 points to earn the winner’s paycheck of $1,884. Heading into the rich summer months, Cooke is in contention for his first with $26,772, good for 19th in the world standings. The College National Finals Rodeo kick off June 11 and run through June 17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Super Bowl of college rodeo will include 10 contestants from the College of Southern Idaho, including Rocky Mountain Region champions Sage Allen (bareback riding), Tyson Hirschi (bull riding) and Raegan Steed (breakaway roping). A year ago, Allen won the prep state title in Pocatello.

