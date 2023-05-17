Nick Baumert has never been to Oxford, Alabama.

He’s going next week. And he’s taking the College of Southern Idaho softball team with him.

Kenzee Hale smacked a pair of the Golden Eagles’ four homers and Brooke Merrill turned in a complete-game performance in the circle as CSI completed an undefeated run at the Region 18 Tournament on Wednesday with a convincing 7-1 victory over Salt Lake Community College to clinch its second straight trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series.

“It’s huge. This is the first time we’ve been able to win it back-to-back and take a group of sophomores to the national tournament,” said Baumert, who has coached the Golden Eagles since 2006, amassing more than 700 wins along the way. “The kids did a really nice job. They played with a lot of moxie. That is probably the word that best describes how we played this week.”

With three wins in three days on SLCC’s home field, CSI (45-16) stretched its season-best winning streak to 13 games and qualified for the national tourney at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, a city in eastern Alabama about halfway between Birmingham to the west and Atlanta to the east.

“I have not been to Oxford,” Baumert told the Times-News during a phone interview after posing for photos with his players and the district championship trophy. “We’ve flown into Atlanta a couple of times. We’ve played in the tip of Florida, at Chipola College. But this will be a first. It’ll be a memorable trip.”

The Golden Eagles punched their ticket with shutdown pitching and timely hitting.

After Gracie Walters pitched CSI to wins over Utah State University Eastern and SLCC on the tourney’s first two days, Merrill went the distance on Wednesday. The Weber State signee scattered six hits, walked three and struck out one while fighting through what Baumert described as a “tough strike zone.”

“You could tell Brooke was a sophomore pitcher,” the coach said.

Walters, who allowed just four hits and two runs while limiting batters to a .098 average in her two starts, was named Region Tournament MVP. Merrill, who earned the save Tuesday in relief of Walters, also made the all-tournament team.

The Golden Eagles supplied plenty of offense, too, landing three hitters on the all-tourney team — including Hale, who homered in the fourth to open the scoring on Wednesday and added another solo shot in the sixth.

Gracie Tentinger and Makenzie Evans also homered for CSI, which beat the Bruins for the second time in 24 hours after losing five times in seven regular-season meetings. Saige Nielsen added a pair of RBIs on a double and a sacrifice fly.

Tentinger, who batted .625 with two homers, and Nielsen, whose grand slam lifted the Golden Eagles in Monday’s postseason opener, also were all-tourney selections. So was Tessa Hokanson, who also homered twice while batting .600.

The World Series opens Tuesday and runs through Saturday. Seedings and brackets will be announced in the coming days.

Last year at nationals, CSI won one game, sandwiched between shutout losses.