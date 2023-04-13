It had been a while — a long while — since the last Idaho high school rodeo around here.

The MLB playoffs were still a few days away. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Gem State was about $4.40, according to GasBuddy. Donald Trump had yet to officially announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

A lot has changed since the beginning of October, some six months ago. What hasn’t: Teely Bott is still the fastest around the barrels in District 6 of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association.

And Joe Zebarth is roping calves in short order. And Dally Sears is conquering bulls. And Mesa Jones is throwing a quick loop.

All four contestants were double winners last weekend at the district’s spring opener in Filer, picking up where they left off after winning twice in three fall rodeos and gaining momentum on the road to the IHSRA State Finals in June at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello.

Bott, the 2021 state champion from Minico High School, had a spectacular second day. In addition to winning the barrel racing with a season-best time of 17.58 seconds, Bott placed second in breakaway roping, paired with Bry Severe for second in team roping and finished third in goat tying.

Zebarth, the reigning state champion in boys cutting from Kimberly, went 11.52 seconds to win the first day of tie-down roping and triumphed again on the second day at 15.44 seconds.

Sears, who attends Raft River High School in Malta, was the only cowboy to make the eight-second buzzer both days in bull riding, scoring 71 and 72 points, respectively.

Jones, a Utah cowgirl who competes for the Oakley Rodeo Club, posted a pair of sub-4.5-second showings to win the breakaway

The District 6 cowboys and cowgirls will be back in the arena this weekend in Rupert, with Friday and Saturday performances. Meanwhile, in Jerome, District 5 contestants will resume their season with the first of five events leading to the district finals next month in Glenns Ferry.

CSI men take over first place in Rocky Mountain Region

The College of Southern Idaho men’s team is heading into this weekend’s Rocky Mountain Region finale in first place and guaranteed of making a trip to this summer’s College National Finals Rodeo.

Darien Johnson (bareback riding) and Carson Simper (bull riding) earned buckles last weekend at Colorado Mesa University as the Golden Eagles topped the team standings to vault ahead of Utah Valley University into first place.

Johnson rode for 74 points in the long go, splitting first with teammate Sage Allen, and won the short go with 77 points. He leads Allen by 40 points in the race for the regional championship, though both cowboys are already assured of a spot at the college finals in June at Casper, Wyoming.

Simper boosted his CNFR chances by winning at Mesa. He was the only bull rider to make the eight-second buzzer both days. He’s second in the region to teammate Tyson Hirschi, who like Johnson and Allen, has clinched a trip to Wyoming.

CSI saddle bronc riders Wyatt Lloyd and Hank Whitaker have also amassed enough points to qualify for Casper, regardless of what happens at this weekend’s spring finisher at Utah Valley.

The CSI women, meanwhile, finished second to Colorado Mesa last weekend — led by Raegan Steed and Katie Ayres, who went 1-2 in breakaway roping.

Steed has already clinched the regional breakaway title to qualify for Casper for the second straight year. It seems likely, too, that Steed will be joined by Shelby Higgins, who is second in barrel racing heading into the final weekend.

The top three finishers in each event in each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions qualify for the CNFR, along with the two teams from each region with the most regular-season points.