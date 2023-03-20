The University of Idaho men’s basketball team will have a new boss pacing the sideline next season at ICCU Arena.

And he already has an ambitious vision for the Vandals' sparkling new venue.

“We want to make this arena, ICCU Arena, the best homecourt advantage in the conference,” said 37-year old Alex Pribble during his introductory news conference Monday as the program's 31st head coach.

Before Pribble’s hire, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said the school’s search would focus on candidates with leadership experience as a head coach or as a “strong assistant.”

Pribble brings both, coming to Moscow from Seattle University, where he spent the past four seasons as the associate head coach for a Redhawks team that posted back-to-back seasons of 20 wins. Before that, Pribble was the 2018-19 Great Northwest Athletic Conference coach of the year while leading Saint Martin’s University to a Sweet 16 bid in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

To build Idaho’s program into his vision, Pribble said he’ll focus on shaping culture through recruiting.

“We’re going to invest in our guys from Day One,” he said. “Our success on the floor will be the byproduct of a championship culture.”

Pribble said he won’t “cast an extremely wide net” in recruiting. Instead, he’ll focus on players who check three specific boxes.

First, each recruit must meet the school’s academic standard.

Second, Pribble said he would seek out “skilled” players who fit his style of play.

“We’re going to play fast and spread the floor with pace and spacing,” he said. “It’s going to be very rare that you’ll ever see more than two players on the court that don’t shoot the basketball.”

Lastly, Pribble described the character he's looking for in his players: “Does winning burn deep inside of you?”

“Every time we take the floor, it’s going to be with passion, it’s going to be with competitive fire, it’s going to be with a little juice,” Pribble said, adding he envisions that aspect showing up in the form of “physicality and intensity” on the defensive end to complement what he hopes is a fast-paced offensive approach.

As for the transfer portal? Pribble said that will be an ancillary piece of the rebuild.

“We’re looking for core players that want to be here and earn their degree from the University of Idaho,” he said. “We’ll be able to supplement from the transfer portal based on specific needs.”

Pribble emphasized “this program will be about the players,” but said having the support of Idaho’s alumni and around Moscow will also be a vital part of the Vandals’ future success.

“We want you to be a part of this program. We need you to be a part of this program,” Pribble said. “When we hang the first championship banner in ICCU Arena, I want everyone in this community to take pride in that.”