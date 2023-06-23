BURLEY — Start your engines.

The Idaho Regatta’s Grand National Endurance division brings power and speed to the annual boat races in Burley. But there’s another factor, too.

Strategy.

The Endurance class drivers and builders must factor run-time into their racing plans as they prepare to navigate 10 laps on Saturday, followed by 20 laps on Sunday before the winner crosses the line.

Peter Guy is a part of the Whipple Supercharger company, a manufacturing company located in Fresno, California, that produces superchargers for a wide variety of marine and automotive engines.

He currently builds motors for Lanse Haselrig, who returns his boat, “My Pleasure,” to the Idaho Regatta.

“It’s a matter of pacing yourself,” Guy told the Times-News when asked how to approach an endurance race. “But driving hard enough and fast enough to be up in the front, and not be six laps down.”

He added, “The engine building on the endurance side is trying to make a motor last for 100 laps or more. I built them to make power and to last.”

“My Pleasure” earned the Bill Faulkner Memorial trophy in 2004, 2002, 1991 and 1989.

Guy, 62, isn’t new to racing boats and holds an extensive career building and driving in a variety of events. He has been around racing since 1985 and started his career working with Rudy Ramos, a well-known boat racer out of California.

Guy’s responsibilities included servicing and building the motor on the GN-9, a famous boat owned by Ramos.

Soon after, he was given the chance to drive, Guy said. That sparked a new passion for him. He bought his own boat and started campaigning it in different events through the early 2000s, before getting out of boat racing for some time.

He only got back into the sport about four years ago.

“But I can whoop any one of these guys,” he said.

“My Pleasure” runs in the Grand National Division 1 class. The boat is a 1979 Racing Craft with a 465-inch Whipple Supercharged engine that puts out 1,200 HP at 8,100 RPMs at sea level, but with Idaho’s altitude it drops to around 1,050 to 1,100 HP.

“It should hit 110, 115 mph down the straightaways,” Guy said. “This is one of the highest maintenance motors out here.”

And they bring something new to the build this season.

“This is the first time that Whipple Supercharges have been allowed in the class,” Guy said. "As opposed to the regular root-style blower. But they have been sized the same."

The motor on “My Pleasure” is built to compete in a variety of endurance events — including the Parker Enduro in Arizona, a four-hour endurance race.

“In the Enduro, it’s just logging laps, keep your speed up and maintaining a good average,” he said. “You have to be there at the end to win it. So, there is no point in going out and being first place on the first lap. Because at Lap 100, if you're on the beach, you're just the first boat broke on the beach.”

The principles developed from that race will suffice for the Regatta’s 30-lap, two-day race.

While Guy is a veteran of the Burley race, Cary Runnells is among the Idaho rookies.

Runnells bought his boat around two years ago and completely restored it into a circle race boat.

“It's a 1983 Hallett Sports Skier. We have a naturally aspirated 532 Chevy with two dominators on it, running on aviation fuel,” he said. “It's a former Ski Race boat. So, this boat has been all over the world and ranked in the Catalina numerous times.”

He approaches the Regatta course with no experience of the designated area.

“All I know is that we go around the island,” he told the Times-News. “It's just follow the leader; we are usually not out in front right away. I just try to get as close as I can and follow their wake.”

He added, “These guys have been doing this for a long time, and they know the track. I’m going to try and respect their experience and try to get as close to them as I can.”

However, he has a defined focus, even when rebuilding his motor.

“It is all about staying out there running lap after lap,” he said. “Keeping your motor put together, and not running a lot of complexity in your systems. So you don’t have a lot of things that can break on your race boat, keeping them very simple as far as rigging goes.”

The races are set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will continue into Sunday at the Rivers Edge Golf Course Marina in Burley.

