The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams won again Thursday night. But it wasn’t easy.

Isaiah Moses scorched the nets for a career-high 34 points and the No. 1 Golden Eagles used a 13-0 scoring spree in the second half to survive a scare, beating Snow College 83-78 in Ephraim, Utah, to preserve their undefeated record.

CSI fought hard in the women’s game, too, emerging with a 71-62 victory behind 19 points apiece from Alyssa Christensen and Kali Haizlip.

The Golden Eagles (23-2 overall, 12-1 Scenic West Athletic Conference), who beat the Badgers by just five points in the teams’ first meeting last month in Twin Falls, trailed by two points after the first quarter and went into the fourth quarter up four points.

But Snow (9-12, 6-6) couldn’t pull off the upset.

In the men’s game, Moses followed up a 29-point effort last weekend against Salt Lake Community College with his second 30-plus-point showing. And CSI (25-0, 13-0) needed every point to fend off the Badgers (14-9, 6-6) for their closest margin of victory in about six weeks.

Rob Whaley added 12 points and six rebounds, while Nate Meithof and Britton Berrett each had 11 points.

The Golden Eagles are off this weekend before hosting Utah State University Eastern for a SWAC doubleheader on Feb. 9 at CSI Gym.

Softball: No. 10 CSI splits doubleheader in Arizona

The College of Southern Idaho smashed five home runs on Thursday in the first of six games at the Arizona Western Shootout in Yuma, routing Pima Community College 18-1.

Gracie Tentinger and Saige Nielsen each had three hits, including a homer, and Taya Manzanares, Tessa Hokanson and Kenzee Hale also hit long balls for the Golden Eagles (4-2).

Gracie Walters picked up the win, pitching four shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

CSI’s second game didn’t go as well, an 8-6 loss in eight innings against South Mountain Community College. Haylee Farnsworth clubbed a three-run homer in a losing cause.

The Golden Eagles continue tourney play on Friday with games against Central Arizona College and Arizona Western College.

Baseball: CSI rallies to beat Scottsdale

After scoring 60 runs in four games against Utah State Club to open the 2023 campaign, the CSI baseball team needed a late rally Thursday against Scottsdale Community College of Arizona.

Playing again in St. George, Utah, the Golden Eagles (5-0) scored once in the sixth and two times in the eighth to overcome the Artichokes (0-1). Dax Newman homered and drove in three runs to lead CSI, and Stone Cushing scattered four hits and struck out five in four scoreless innings for the win.

The two teams will match for a doubleheader on Friday before a single game on Saturday to close the series.