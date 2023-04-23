BUHL — The Buhl baseball team is contending for the top spot in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

Or maybe, more fittingly, it’s the Buhl/Castleford baseball team.

“It’s huge to get four extra athletes to come and play for you,” Indians head coach Brandon Craner told the Times-News this week. “It’s a co-op I’m thrilled we have, and I make sure every year it gets renewed so that we can have access to athletes, because they are very beneficial to our program.”

He added, “There really isn’t any different dynamic with them (Castleford players), just because they have been part of our program for so long. And most of the boys have played with them since they were little.”

This season, Buhl (11-3-1 overall, 6-1 SCIC) has blended its own talent with four players from Castleford to form a team that’s second to Kimberly in the conference standings after splitting a doubleheader against the Bulldogs on Thursday.

The Indians have taken a big step forward from last season, when they finished 10-12 and settled for a fifth-place finish in the conference.

The Castleford imports — Jayme Ramos, Ethan Roland, Gus Wiggins and Gabe Mahannah — have played a key role.

Ramos, a junior, said he doesn’t find difficulty playing with Buhl. His production is proof.

He continues to show up for the Indians, often standing out as an offensive presence. He was recently nominated through IdahoSports.com as a heavy hitter following his performance at Buhl Mid-Season Classic Tournament.

His bat was on fire against South Fremont, going 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and three RBIs. In the next game, Ramos drove in seven runs against Teton.

“It makes me feel good because it’s benefiting my team,” Ramos told the Times-News. “All I want to do is help my team win. Get some hits, get on base, and score.”

The Indians finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, losing only to Sugar-Salem, which currently leads the 3A Mountain River Conference.

Ramos attributes his success in the box to his approach.

“I’m an aggressive hitter. I like to swing at the first (pitch) that I can,” he said. “So I don’t have to worry about any curveballs or anything later. I just go at the first one because it’s probably going to be the best.”

He added, “It has helped me a lot. The first pitch comes by, and I swing because it’s probably going to hit because it’s more than likely going to be a fastball.”

Ramos sports a .318 average with 15 RBIs, third most on the team.

What’s changed for the team from last season to this season?

“I think it’s our unity, and we have a good bond. When we have a good bond, it helps us play well together,” he said. “Teamwork wins games.”

Roland, a senior, agreed.

“The team plays like brothers, and we all get along,” he said. “And if there is an argument, it’s done within five minutes; the coach handles it pretty well.”

Roland is used to traveling around to play baseball.

“I used to play for Castleford. They go up until the Little Major Leagues,” he said. “Then, I went and played for Canyon Ridge during Babe Ruth, and when high school hit, I came here.”

That mix of experience has aided his growth as a player “a ton,” and he’s appreciated the different coaches along the way who have helped him develop his skills.

Ramos is more than an offensive force. He’s teamed with Buhl’s homegrown pitchers, Damian Craner, Dom Pierce, Porter Higley and Remington Higley, to build the backbone of the team’s success.

“We have great pitching and defense. We have good enough pitching and defense to just about compete with anybody,” said Craner, the head coach. “They keep us in every game that they are on the bump. That’s big, if one guy is having an off-day, we have enough depth this year that we can pull somebody else in to fill in and keep things rolling.”

Damian Craner, who has signed to play at Dawson Community College in Montana starting next season, turned in one of the team’s most recent solid outings in a 20-0 conference win over Gooding on April 11.

He went five innings with 10 strikeouts while only giving up three hits.

“It felt pretty good, honestly,” he said. “Letting my defense do the work. Throwing strikes and getting ahead in the counts early. Then letting them hit the ball and letting the defense make the play.”

A senior who has played for the Indians since his freshman year, Craner likes this season’s chemistry.

“I say we are sitting really well right now. Our team is really well put together,” he said. “We always have fun with each other, but we always show up and play.”

Ramos followed Craner’s sharp pitching performance two days later against Filer, going five innings with six strikeouts in another conference win.

The Indians are coming to the final stretch of the regular season. They match up against Wendell on Tuesday in non-conference play, then face off again with Kimberly the next day.

Buhl then travels to Homedale on Friday for a doubleheader before finishing at Filer on May 1.

What do the Indians think about the matchups to close out the regular schedule?

“Come out and play baseball, do our thing,” Ramos said.

Roland added, “I’m excited, I love competition.”

PHOTOS: Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp Buhl baseball looks sharp