Minico will not repeat as Idaho American Legion A state champions.

Idaho Falls JNS ousted the Storm, 12-1, in an elimination game at the Idaho American Legion A State Tournament on Saturday morning in Nampa.

The Storm (29-7), which lost its first game in the tournament, responded with consecutive wins to make it to Saturday.

Logan Mabey logged Minico’s only RBI, while Zairic Salazar, Spencer Pease, Cayden Fletcher, JD Dominguez and Mabey collected a hit.

Fletcher finished the tournament with five hits and eight RBIs in four games.

The Storm won the 2022 state championship and finished runner-up in the 2022 Northwest Regional Tournament.

Minico was the only Magic Valley team to qualify for the 2023 state tourney after it finished runner-up in the Area C District Tournament.