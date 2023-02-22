TWIN FALLS — Minico came to the court with one goal: Executing its game plan.

“We are defined by our defense and our toughness, and we will create offense off that,” head coach Brady Trenkle told the Times-News. “Every day at the end of practice, the team chants ‘District champs.’”

The Spartans are now.

Minico, led by JT Garza’s 19 points, and Ryker Stimpson’s 15 points, captured the Great Basin championship and punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament with a 49-41 victory over Twin Falls on Wednesday night.

“I’m glad we have come together as one. It was a tough journey, but our team came together as one mind and we found success,” Garza said. “We just played our game, we were all locked in and focused, going for the win.”

With the win, the Spartans also avenged a Feb 8 loss to the Bruins in a game that went down the wire and was decided by two points.

“Tonight, we surely won on defense. We are not a high-powered offensive team, but Ryker Stimpson hits deep 3s, and it’s hard to stop that,” Trenkle said.

The Bruins came out strong in the first quarter as Will Preucil, who led Twin Falls with 20 points, knocked back a pair of 3-pointers to help the Bruins build a 14-7 lead.

Minico rallied in the second quarter, holding the Bruins to two points while scoring 13 of its own to take a 20-16 halftime lead.

Stimpson, found his spot at the 3-point line twice in the second quarter, then, added another at the start of the third.

Despite the loss, Twin Falls can still earn a trip to the Treasure Valley next week. The Bruins will host Jerome on Friday in the final game of the district tournament, with the winner advancing to state.

Led by Schuyler Mower’s 11 points, the Tigers beat Mountain Home 44-30 on Wednesday night to set up the Friday contest.