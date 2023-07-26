Coeur d’Alene’s late offensive surge spoiled plans for Minico’s run through the winner’s bracket at the Idaho American Legion Single A State Tournament.

The Storm, who won the Area C District Tournament last week, dropped their first round contest to the 17U Lumberjacks, 6-5, at the state tournament Wednesday evening at Rodeo Park in Nampa.

Minico (27-6) surrendered four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to trail 6-5. The Storm loaded the bases but stranded its runners to end the game after left fielder Cayden Fletcher popped out to left field.

The Storm, who entered as the defending state champions and regional runners-up, could still repeat. They must win five straight, including one against Area C foe Blackfoot 18U at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Fletcher led the Storm with four RBIs and two hits, including a double in the team’s three-run first inning. Catcher Spencer Pease and shortstop/pitcher Stockton Chandler also smacked two hits. Chandler’s offense helped last week when his two-run home run lifted Minico over Buhl in the Area C District Tournament semifinal.

Minico’s starting pitcher Logan Mabey pitched 4⅔ innings, allowing one earned run, two walks and struck out seven.

The Storm will look to sweep Blackfoot 18U this season after they won 13-0 and 4-2 on June 20.

Idaho American Legion Single A State Tournament results Wednesday’s first round games Owyhee 3, Blackfoot 18U 2 Northern Lakes Mountaineers 3, Idaho Falls Bruins 1 Coeur d’Alene 17U 6, Minico 5 Idaho Falls JNS vs Nampa Braves did not finish before the Times-News print deadline Thursday’s schedule Consolation bracket Idaho Falls Bruins vs loser of Idaho Falls JNS/Nampa Braves, 1 p.m.

Blackfoot 18U vs Minico, 10 a.m. Winner’s bracket Owyhee vs Coeur d’Alene, 4 p.m.

Northern Lakes vs winner of Idaho Falls JNS/Nampa Braves, 7 p.m.

