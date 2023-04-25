The College of Southern Idaho softball team won with pitching and power on Tuesday.

In a doubleheader sweep against Treasure Valley Community College of Oregon at First Federal Field, Brooke Merrill pitched a no-hitter in the opener before Gracie Tentinger launched two of the Golden Eagles’ five homers in a 13-5 victory in the second game.

Merrill (5-2) was the story in CSI’s 3-0 win in the first game of the non-conference twinbill against the Chukars. The sophomore Weber State University signee got 14 groundball outs, six flyouts and struck out one. The only blemish on her day was one walk.

Rachael Brown drove in all three runs with a two-run single in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

The Golden Eagles got a lot more offense in the nightcap. Tentinger hit a three-run homer in the first after Treasure Valley had plated three runs in the top of the inning, then Tessa Hokanson hammered a two-run shot in the second to put CSI ahead for good.

Brylee Bigelow and Indee Jones also homered for the Golden Eagles in the second inning. Makenzie Evans (5-2) pitched five innings in relief for the win, allowing two runs and striking out five.

Tentinger hit her second homer of the game, and 31st of the season, in the third inning, a two-run blast to make it 10-3. She’s one homer behind Northeastern’s Ayva McComas for the NJCAA lead, and now one ahead of Salt Lake Community College’s Lyndsey Madrigal in the Scenic West Athletic Conference chase.

With five RBIs, Tentinger has 87 on the season, tied for second nationally behind McComas, who has 97.

CSI (34-16) plays its final home series of the season this weekend against Utah State University Eastern. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.) at First Federal Field.

Outdoor track & field: CSI adds 2 national qualifiers

Two CSI tracksters qualified for the NJCAA Division I Championships last weekend at the BYU Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah.

Sophomore Audrey Camp (women’s mile) and Shane Gard (men’s 800 meters) posted qualifying times at a meet that pitted the Golden Eagles against NCAA Division I teams from BYU, Utah State, Southern Utah, Weber State, Idaho State, Utah Valley and Utah Tech, as well as Salt Lake Community College, the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene.

CSI will compete this weekend at ISU’s Bengal Invitational in Pocatello.