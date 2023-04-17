TWIN FALLS — It was a battle to the end Monday evening on the Twin Falls softball fields.

The Bruins overcame Jerome's early lead with seven runs in the final two innings, capped by Brylin Iverson's walk-off single, to stretch their winning streak to seven games with an 8-7 Great Basin Conference victory.

"I just told the girls to stay the course, we have to find ways to string some hits together," Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk told the Times-News. "And just find ways to put pressure on them."

She added, "That's what I've been saying this whole game, we gotta string hits together."

Jerome's Emma Allen, who finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, applied pressure early, opening with a homer to stake the Tigers to a 2-0 lead. Jerome added two more runs in the fourth.

But, Twin Falls dug in during the sixth inning, as Sydney McMurdie nailed a line-drive double to bring in one run. The Bruins cut the deficit to one run going into seventh inning.

Allen sparked the Tigers during the next drive with another homer.

"I usually just try and brush it off, it's just part of the game," McMurdie said when asked how she kept her focus after the late homer.

But the Bruins answered back as Syndney Bambure singled and McMurdie doubled.

Iverson approached the plate with bases loaded and nailed a line drive to second base for the walk-off win.

"Just my team cheering me on and making feel like I could do it, when I was under pressure," Iverson said. "But the pitch was right down the middle and perfect. It was good."

McMurdie earned the win in the circle with 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just two hits.

"I think the way that our team has bonded this year has helped, and our team has been really cheerful for each other, and that has been really helpful in the circle," she said. "And just wanted to dominate and do good in the circle this year."

Jada Bos pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Tigers and picked up three strikeouts.

