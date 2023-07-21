Malta’s Dally Sears became the first Magic Valley contestant to win a performance at the National High School Finals Rodeo when Sears won the 10th bull riding performance on Friday morning in Gillette, Wyoming.
Sears, who also competed in saddle bronc riding this week, scored 76 points and sits tied for third in the second go-round as of Friday afternoon.
“Man, it felt great,” Sears told the Times-News in a text message. “I was calm cool collected and at the end of the day, I just put God first and rode my bulls.”
Sears, a recent Raft River High School graduate, will attend New Mexico Junior College on a full-ride rodeo scholarship.
Roughstock cowboy Dally Sears of Malta, a self-professed adrenaline junkie, will be the only Magic Valley contestant competing in two events at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
He finished third in Monday night’s bull riding performance with 68 points and sixth in Tuesday night’s saddle bronc performance with 61 points. He did not score in Thursday night’s saddle bronc performance.
People are also reading…
“It feels great to have a first-place finish down here,” Sears said. “I’ve been working hard for this.”
Kimberly’s Wes ZeBarth also finished fourth in Friday’s boys cutting after he placed runner-up in Monday night’s performance.
Gooding’s Trey Smith did not score in Friday night’s steer wrestling.
Stream each performance on Cowboy Channel Plus and visit Nhsra.com/nhsfr for a full schedule.
Saturday morning
- Winn Southwick (Jerome), bareback riding
- Briggs Matthews (Oakley), boys cutting