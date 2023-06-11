FILER — Trace Redd couldn't stay for the awards.

He began his Saturday morning at the Utah High School Rodeo Association Finals in Heber City, then learned a surprise at 7 a.m.

Redd, a recent Malad High School graduate, had committed to compete at the Idaho Professional Bull Riders' Classic as part of the PBR Challenger Series in Filer.

The bulls are chilling. But not for long. Here at the PBR Challenger Series at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Fifteen Idahoans set to compete tonight. Event starts at 8. pic.twitter.com/p042OyGGmy — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) June 11, 2023

One problem. It turned out to be on the same night as the state finals and he didn't realize it.

“I got a call from the stock contractor putting it on," Redd told the Times-News. "He said he needed a bull rider, so I just entered. I didn’t know it was on the same day as my state."

Didn't matter.

Redd finished runner-up in bull riding for the third year in a row in Utah, hopped into his family's Chevy Colorado, booked it north toward Idaho and won his first pro event all in a day's work. His family moved from Utah about a year ago but he still competes in that state.

"Just wanted to get my mind off those buck-offs," Redd said. "Came and rode.”

He didn't bother to remove his UHSRA competition bib from the back of his black vest shirt. It remained there all day and reminded competitors' of his youth in an event full of bull riding veterans. And he reminded himself with the memory of a family member.

The words "Ride 4 Ty" were stitched into the front of his vest. The same phrase resided on the bottom of Redd's riding gloves. A tribute to his late brother.

"He got me into this," Redd said. "He passed away, so I’m just riding for him. ... If he wouldn’t have rode bulls, I wouldn’t have done it."

Redd, with his brother on his mind, conquered his first two bulls — a 73.5-pointer to start. He decided to forfeit that score for a re-ride to risk it all.

His second ride? Eighty-six, and good enough to win the first go-round. He received the loudest ovation from the rowdy crowd, as he pumped his fist toward the sky.

"It feels good," he said. "I was in a little bit of a slump. Got on some practice bulls and did my job."

Redd followed that with a no-score in the final round on Brown Whiskey. Ironic for a man who can't yet drink. No one in the final round scored an eight-second ride.

Redd will continue to criss-cross the country in pursuit of his bull riding dreams. He will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, in mid-July.

College remains a possibility.

"I want to try and win nationals in that so we’ll see where we go," he said.

The PBR Challenger Series, which launched last year and includes more than 60 events across the U.S., is described by the PBR as a "proving ground giving additional competitive opportunities to bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a PBR Team Series Team."