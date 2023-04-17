KIMBERLY — This bunch of Bulldogs is more than bark. They have bite, too.

The Kimberly softball team has emerged as a 3A state championship contender, rolling into the heart of its schedule on a 15-game winning streak with a consistency that has overwhelmed opponents and propelled it to the top spot in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

During their winning streak, the Bulldogs have scored in the double digits 12 times — including against Marsh Valley on Saturday — while limiting their opponents to six runs or less in all 15 games.

“Our record is consistent with how we wanted to approach the season, knowing what potential we had available with girls coming in, and returning girls,” first-year head coach Jon Cook told the Times-News this week. “We knew we had the ability to come out strong.”

He added, “Was it expected? No, it wasn’t expected to this level. But we were collectively planning on coming out and making a statement.”

The Bulldogs have done that. And they're not just getting major contributions from the juniors and seniors on the roster. A big factor in Kimberly's success revolves around a culture in which upperclassmen encourage and motivate the younger players to come out and play hard, Cook said.

One of Kimberly’s starting pitchers, Mallory Kelsey, is just a sophomore but has already became a headache for other teams.

In the Bulldogs' season opener against Filer, Kelsey entered the circle and pitched a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts.

“It feels good to start off the season like that,” Kelsey told the Times-News. “We all had a goal in mind to start off better, and that big win helped motivate us to work hard.”

In a recent conference matchup against Gooding, Kelsey attacked again from the circle, closing out a 5-0 win with eight strikeouts while allowing only five hits in a complete-game performance.

“I just go into games knowing I will do my job, and my defense will do their job,” she said. “And we all work well together.”

She added, “My favorite part is when my teammates succeed. Throwing no-hitters is fun, but when my teammates are making good plays for me and having my back, I think that’s my favorite part.”

Maddie Clark, a West Virginia Wesleyan College commit who has played since her freshman year, is a standout hitter for the Bulldogs. The overall dynamic of the team has provided an extra edge this season, she said.

“The way we click,” Clark said. “In recent years, we haven’t clicked the way we are now. We come together and are good friends.”

She added, “We have a fire this year. That’s coming from not only having a different coach but from different girls coming to the program who bring a lot of skill. This fuels everybody up and gives them more fire.”

One of those players making some impressive plays is just in her freshman year. Addison Clark, no relation to Maddie, most recently stood out with a 3-for-3 game against Teton during the Lady Dawgs Spring Classic.

She homered, tripled and doubled while driving in five runs.

“I felt accomplished, (but) my stats aren’t a huge thing to me,” Addison Clark told the Times-News. “It makes me pretty happy to know as a freshman I can do things that older people can. But it felt good to help my team out.”

The team may be setting an impressive record, but they continue to look for ways to improve, as many of the players focus on early-season goals.

“Just getting 1% better every day,” Addison Clark said. “So, there may be one thing we could have done better at a game. We will continue working on that at practices.”

Maddie Clark added, “I want to leave the program on a good note, and I would love to see the program win a state championship. But, I just want to see the team flourish.”

The key to the Bulldogs' success so far?

“It starts right here at the practice. I told the girls, ‘You don’t win games in a game, you win games in practice,’” Cook said. “So create the pressure at practice and attack practice like you would a game, and then all you have to do is go out and execute.”

That’s why the Bulldogs continue to challenge each other through their competitive nature, battling for each rep or drill at practices.

“We don’t let up, even though we are destroying teams,” Kelsey said. “We know we still have to work hard in practice.”

She added, “I think we all keep each other in check, and make sure we are all working hard for our end goal.”

