Texas cowboy Cash Hooper competes in tie-down roping on Thursday night at the Magic Valley Stampede at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Hooper clocked 7.9 seconds.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A cowboy named Cash pocketed the biggest paycheck at the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo.
Sounds about right, doesn’t it?
Texas calf roper Cash Hooper added $4,434 to his breakthrough second season on the professional tour after a tidy run of 7.9 seconds in Thursday night’s opening round at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds held up through the weekend.
The 20-year-old Hooper was one of eight cowboys to cash a $4,000-plus paycheck from Filer — a group that included Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, the Gem State’s winningest cowboy this season. Bruno spurred his way to 91 points aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Black Tie on Friday night — the highest score in any event at the three-day rodeo.
Bruno won $4,089 to further strengthen his fourth-place standing in the world with less than a month to go in the regular season. Bruno has clinched his second straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the 10-day Super Bowl of pro rodeo that opens Dec. 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old Bruno also won the weekend at Walla Walla Frontier Days – his third win in Washington state in less than a month after placing first at Moses Lake and Lynden in August.
Utah cowboy Josh Frost, the world’s No. 3 bull rider, and Texas cowboy Rocker Steiner, who sits eighth in the world bareback riding standings, were the other big winners at the Magic Valley Stampede.
Competing on a Thursday night draw that included the PRCA’s top four bull riders this season, Frost rode for 90 points aboard Sankey’s Bouchon, a score that held up through the weekend. He cashed $4,244.
The Resistol Rookie of the Year in bareback riding last season, Steiner bolstered his winnings with $4,265 after scoring 88.5 points aboard Sankey’s Sozo on Saturday night. The 19-year-old son of former world steer wrestling champion Sid Steiner has locked up his second straight NFR qualification.
With his win in Filer, Hooper moved within a few bucks of topping $60,000 this season — more than triple his 2022 winnings. While Hooper will fall short of his first trip to Las Vegas, he’s poised for a top-30 finish after placing No. 99 a season ago.
A pair of team roping tandems split first at 3.9 seconds, with each man picking up a paycheck for $4,061: Arizona’s Derrick Begay and Colter Todd turned in their winning run in the Friday night slack, while South Carolina’s Luke Brown and Texas’ Hunter Koch stopped the clock at the same time on Saturday night.
The other two championships at the Magic Valley Stampede, which paid a total purse of $160,405, were also split:
Wisconsin cowboy Nick Guy and Texas cowboy Clayton Hass tied in steer wrestling at 3.6 seconds. Each won $3,008. Oklahoma cowgirl Wenda Johnson and Utah cowgirl Marcie Wilson matched 16.94-second runs in barrel racing, with each winning $2,851. Your news on your smartphone
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Keenan Hayes scores an 84 while competing in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Darien Johnson competes in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Richmond Champion scores an 87 on Land of Fancy in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Tanner Butner competes in saddle bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Kids try out mutton bustin' during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Texas cowboy Cash Hooper competes in tie-down roping on Thursday night at the Magic Valley Stampede at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Hooper clocked 7.9 seconds.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Danielle Lowman competes in breakaway roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Lowman scored a time of 2.4 seconds.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Haylee Woodward competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Shelly Aller competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Ky John Hamilton, from Australia, competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Hamilton scored 89 points on the ride.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Stetson Wright competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Wright scored 83.5 points.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Filer Junior Riding Club members do their routine during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Women ride a horse drawn carriage during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo's "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo's "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night gets underway Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Miss Magic Valley Stampede Lydia Rose Miller holds the American flag during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Pamela Fadness sings the National Anthem during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Trenton Montero is honored as a championship caliber bronc is let into the arena during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Montero died recently due to injuries sustained while rodeoing.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Colton Clemens competes in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Coy Montgomery competes in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
CSI's Darien Johnson competes in bareback riding at the Magic Valley Stampede on Aug. 31 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Richmond Champion scores an 87 on Land of Fancy in bareback bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Clown Austin Singley waves to the crowd at The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Baxtor Roche competes in steer wrestling during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
A rodeo queen makes a round during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Pace Freed and Cole Wilson compete in the team roping event during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Stetson Wright competes in saddle bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Stetson Wright competes in saddle bronc riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Sage Newman gets bucked during the saddle bronc riding event at The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Kids try out mutton bustin' during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Kids try out mutton bustin' during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Kids try out mutton bustin' during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Raulie Hurtado competes in tie down roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Justin Parke competes in tie down roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Logan Corta competes in tie down roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Tom Simpson competes in tie down roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Waid Dalton competes in tie down roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Kylee Evans competes in breakaway roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Dany Boardman competes in breakaway roping during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Shayane Fredrickson competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Haylee Woodward competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Kailey Mitton competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowgirl Sharon Harrell competes in barrel racing during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Rawley Johnson competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Wylee Hurst competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Lukasey Morris competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Josh Frost competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Cowboy Josh Frost competes in bull riding during The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Carolyn White waves as she rides a horse drawn carriage during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo's "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
