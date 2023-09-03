A cowboy named Cash pocketed the biggest paycheck at the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo.

Sounds about right, doesn’t it?

Texas calf roper Cash Hooper added $4,434 to his breakthrough second season on the professional tour after a tidy run of 7.9 seconds in Thursday night’s opening round at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds held up through the weekend.

The 20-year-old Hooper was one of eight cowboys to cash a $4,000-plus paycheck from Filer — a group that included Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, the Gem State’s winningest cowboy this season. Bruno spurred his way to 91 points aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Black Tie on Friday night — the highest score in any event at the three-day rodeo.

Bruno won $4,089 to further strengthen his fourth-place standing in the world with less than a month to go in the regular season. Bruno has clinched his second straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the 10-day Super Bowl of pro rodeo that opens Dec. 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Bruno also won the weekend at Walla Walla Frontier Days – his third win in Washington state in less than a month after placing first at Moses Lake and Lynden in August.

Utah cowboy Josh Frost, the world’s No. 3 bull rider, and Texas cowboy Rocker Steiner, who sits eighth in the world bareback riding standings, were the other big winners at the Magic Valley Stampede.

Competing on a Thursday night draw that included the PRCA’s top four bull riders this season, Frost rode for 90 points aboard Sankey’s Bouchon, a score that held up through the weekend. He cashed $4,244.

The Resistol Rookie of the Year in bareback riding last season, Steiner bolstered his winnings with $4,265 after scoring 88.5 points aboard Sankey’s Sozo on Saturday night. The 19-year-old son of former world steer wrestling champion Sid Steiner has locked up his second straight NFR qualification.

With his win in Filer, Hooper moved within a few bucks of topping $60,000 this season — more than triple his 2022 winnings. While Hooper will fall short of his first trip to Las Vegas, he’s poised for a top-30 finish after placing No. 99 a season ago.

A pair of team roping tandems split first at 3.9 seconds, with each man picking up a paycheck for $4,061: Arizona’s Derrick Begay and Colter Todd turned in their winning run in the Friday night slack, while South Carolina’s Luke Brown and Texas’ Hunter Koch stopped the clock at the same time on Saturday night.

The other two championships at the Magic Valley Stampede, which paid a total purse of $160,405, were also split:

Wisconsin cowboy Nick Guy and Texas cowboy Clayton Hass tied in steer wrestling at 3.6 seconds. Each won $3,008.

Oklahoma cowgirl Wenda Johnson and Utah cowgirl Marcie Wilson matched 16.94-second runs in barrel racing, with each winning $2,851.

