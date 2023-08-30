The Magic Valley Stampede will bust out of the chutes with big names on Thursday night.

The first of three straight nights of pro rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer will feature world No. 1 Stetson Wright in saddle bronc and bull riding; Colorado cowboy Keenan Hayes, the top money winner in bareback riding this season; Montana cowboy Sage Newman, the No. 1 saddle bronc rider; and Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, the two-time collegiate national champion in bull riding who has solidly established himself as one of Idaho’s top cowboys.

The list goes on: Former College of Southern Idaho star Orin Larsen, an eight-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, will go in bareback riding, and Wyoming cowboy Tanner Butner, a three-time Idaho prep champion, is on the draw for saddle bronc riding.

“We’ll have top 15 guys every night, in pretty much every event,” Fair Manager John Pitz told the Times-News on Wednesday. “It’ll be a good show.”

The Stampede, one of the last big-money opportunities for cowboys and cowgirls chasing NFR qualification into the final month of the season, has nightly performances scheduled for 7:30 at Shouse Arena through Saturday. The total purse will be somewhere between $160,000 and $180,000, Pitz said.

Wyoming-based stock contractor Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics is another draw: “If they do their job, they can get a check on anything they get on,” Pitz said.

How good is Sankey stock? At Cheyenne Frontier Days in July, Louisiana cowboy Kade Sonnier and California cowboy Clayton Biglow finished in a three-way split for first in bareback riding aboard Sankey bucking horses, and Ryder Sanford, another cowboy from Louisiana, rode for 92.5 points on Sankey’s Black Tie to win saddle bronc.

The Friday night lineup in Filer will be headlined by Idaho’s top cowboy this season, Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, who has cashed $174,710 and clinched his second straight December trip to the national finals in Las Vegas.

In the world standings, Bruno trails only Newman, Wright and Canadian cowboy Zeke Thurston, the three-time and defending world champion who will also ride on Friday night.

Two of the PRCA’s top steer wrestlers are scheduled for Saturday night: Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus and Montana cowboy Ty Erickson. They’re fourth and fifth, respectively, in the world standings — separated by a mere $1,000.

Twin Falls cowboy Mitch Pollock (saddle bronc riding) and former CSI hand Mason Clements (bareback riding) are also on the daysheet for the final performance.

The 24-year-old Wright, from rodeo’s first family in Utah, has won the last four all-around world titles, plus bull riding buckles in 2020 and 2022 and a saddle bronc championship in 2021. He won a PRCA single-season record $927,940 a year ago and has added more than $430,000 this season, closing in on the $3 million mark for career earnings.

Wright has had good luck in Idaho this season. He won at Eagle in June and placed second at Gooding a few weeks ago.

With $162,547, Hutchings trails only Wright, Canadian cowboy Ky Hamilton and Utah cowboy Josh Frost in the bull riding standings. Hamilton and Frost are also on the Thursday night daysheet, providing Magic Valley rodeo fans with an NFR-level experience.

Asked if he was excited for opening night, Pitz said. “Oh, yeah. I’m an old roughstock guy myself. That’s what I want to see.”

The Thursday night performance will be televised live on the Cowboy Channel, with the Friday and Saturday rounds scheduled for the network’s mobile app.

