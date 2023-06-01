Four local schools earn IHSAA recognition

The Idaho High School Activities Association recognized four Magic Valley high schools as 2022-23 Schools of Excellence on Thursday.

The program awards schools on a points system based on their student-athletes’ sportsmanship, academics and athletic performance. Kimberly won the 3A award. Twin Falls earned runner-up in 4A. Oakley also finished runner-up in 1A Division I, while Dietrich did the same in 1A Division II.

The other first-place winners were Eagle (5A), Bishop Kelly (4A), Cole Valley Christian (2A), Grace (1ADI) and Rockland (1AD2).

The winners will be recognized at the IHSAA Annual Meeting on Aug. 2.

Burley baseball to host alumni game, golf scramble

Calling all Burley baseball alumni: The annual alumni game at Burley High School will be played at 6 p.m. Friday. Join the golf scramble on Saturday at River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Enter a team for $300 per squad or sponsor a hole for $100.

To register or for more information, call Matt Peterson at 208-670-2520 or Andrew Funk at 208-431-3922.

– Times-News