Burley, Jerome win American Legion games

The Burley Green Sox A extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-7 win over South Fremont A on Friday in American Legion baseball action.

Kyler Robinson and Logan Power each drove in two runs for Burley.

The Green Sox later beat the Gooding Diamondbacks A, 19-6, in five innings. Burley plated 11 runs in the first inning. Camden Cooper hit 3-for-4 and smacked two RBIs.

Also Friday, Buhl Tribe Legion A stopped Minico Storm A’s undefeated season with a 6-3 win at the Burley Wood Bat Tournament.

Damian Craner, a Dawson Community College signee, drove in three runs for the Tribe, while Minico’s Stockton Chandler led his squad with two hits.

Jerome 18U also clipped Minico Storm A, 5-4. Jerome’s offense exploded with a four-run fifth inning and Lane Arellano scored two runs off a triple in that inning.

Jerome later beat Idaho Falls Titans 16U, 5-1. Pitchers Arellano and Wesley Prestwich combined to allow three hits.

Ladies Magic Valley Amateur set for June 21-22

The 2023 Ladies Magic Valley Amateur will be held at the Jerome Country Club on June 21 and 22.

Entry fee is $75 for walkers and $111 including cart. Mail entry fee to Jerome Country Club, P.O. Box 452, Jerome, 83338. For questions, call the pro shop at 208-324-5281.

– Times-News