Bair finishes as top freshman in decathlon at NCAAs

Kimberly graduate Peyton Bair of Mississippi State University finished 11th with 7,653 points in the decathlon at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Bair peaked in the 10-event discipline at fourth in the 400 meters. He also finished top 10 in the 100 meters, long jump, high jump and 110-meter hurdles.

Texas’ Leo Neugebauer won the title with a collegiate record 8,836 points.

American Legion: Twin Falls sweeps past Blackfoot

The Twin Falls Cowboys Royal swept Blackfoot on Wednesday night, 15-2 and 11-1 in run-rule fashion.

Nine Cowboys combined for 13 hits in the first game as Bryce Mahlke, Wyatt Solosabal, Jordan Bingham and Slade Fisher collected two hits apiece.

The Cowboys play two at Idaho Falls on Monday at 4 and 6 p.m.

The Minico Storm A continued their undefeated season with run-rule wins at the Burley Wood Bat Tournament on Thursday. The day started with a 14-3 contest over Gooding Diamondbacks Legion A. Logan Mabey went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Minico.

Bryce Patterson and Chase Patterson led Gooding with a hit and RBI apiece.

The Storm also wiped out South Fremont A, 10-1, in six innings. Zairic Salazar struck out 10, while Greyson Molina drove in two runs and swiped two bags. Minico plays Jerome 18U on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Kimberly’s doubleheader at Twin Falls Cowboys-Red was canceled because of heavy rain. Dogs coach Tom Myers told the Times-News a makeup date has not yet been set.

– Times-News