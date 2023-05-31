Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ESPN2 to broadcast Idaho-Montana football game

The nation's eyes will focus toward Moscow in mid-October.

The 89th Battle for the Little Brown Stein, Idaho's homecoming football game against Montana, will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

🚨BREAKING🚨The Battle for the Little Brown Stein will happen on the national stage!The Vandals and Grizzlies will battle it out on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2!Release🔗https://t.co/mucvruvFAaSeason Tickets🔗https://t.co/VhmtDWOj6g pic.twitter.com/NAIq5LuLva — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) May 31, 2023

This marks the first ESPN linear game for Idaho since a 63-10 loss at Florida in 2018 on ESPNU but the first in the Kibbie Dome since a loss against Boise State in 2010.

"It will be awesome for the entire country to see the passion that comes out in the Kibbie Dome," Vandals head coach Jason Eck said in a news release.

In 2022, Idaho beat Montana, 30-23, the Vandals' first win in the rivalry since 1999. Both squads made the FCS playoffs in 2022. Idaho, which finished 7-5, enters the fall as Athlon Sports' No. 7 FCS preseason team. Montana checked in at No. 10.

The Vandals return All-Americans Hayden Hatten at wide receiver and Marcus Harris at cornerback. Quarterback Gevani McCoy won the 2022 Jerry Rice Award, given to the top FCS freshman of the year.

The Vandals open their season at Lamar on Aug. 31.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl set for Dec. 23

Another season, another edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The country's northern-most bowl will commence Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, officials announced Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The bowl usually matches the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences.

"We are thrilled to have a kick time on a Saturday afternoon just before Christmas this year to give us the opportunity to create an unmatched family-friendly experience that the Treasure Valley community and visiting fans have come to expect from the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl," Danielle Brazil, the bowl's executive director, said in a news release.

Tickets will be available later this summer on famousidahopotatobowl.com or through the Boise State Athletics ticket office.