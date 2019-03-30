Try 3 months for $3

Saturday, March 30

Baseball

Burley vs. Bishop Kelly, 10:30 a.m. at Bucks Bag Rodeo Park Nampa

Canyon Ridge vs. Marsh Valley, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Borah

Jerome vs. Fruitland, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bag Rodeo Park Nampa

Wood River vs. Lakeland, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Boise

Minico vs. Sandpoint, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Capital

Twin Falls vs. Skyview, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Skyview HS

Softball

Jerome vs. Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m. at WTP, Vallivue

Twin Falls vs. Middleton 1 p.m. at WTP, Ridgevue

Gooding vs. Borah, 3 p.m. at WTP, Meridian

Rodeo

District VI High School Rodeo, 12 p.m.

Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd.

Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. No games are scheduled on May 25.

The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.

Ladies Spring Opener is April 4

TWIN FALLS — The Ladies Golf Association is hosting their Spring Opener April 4 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. A $10 breakfast will be at 10 a.m. with golf following at 11 a.m.

All women interested in playing ladies golf events at the Twin Falls Golf Club are welcome. Dues will be accepted April 4.

To sign up, call the pro shop at 208-733-3326.

